A Turkish barber in Glasgow has decorated the front of his shop with pictures of the Reform UK leader with 13 different hairstyles, including 'curtains', an afro, short back and sides and a mullet.

Ali Ghasr has been cutting hair for all of his adult life, and his establishment of 'G11 Turkish Barbers' in Partick, Glasgow is now at the centre of a stunt after pushing back against Nigel Farage's "shocking" comments about his sector.

In April of last year, the Reform UK leader told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the shops had "no customers", were "cash only" and featured a "Lambourghini out the back".

Mr Farage said he was "banging on" about this because it had been "going on for years".

Ali hit back and claimed that the way Nigel Farage spoke about Turkish barbers "was damaging" and "putting down" the sector.

This led the barber to accept an invitation from artist The Rebel Bear in an attempt to give the MP pause for thought.