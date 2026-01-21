New analysis has found more than one million people in the UK may have glaucoma, which is higher than previous estimates

Cases of glaucoma, a common eye condition that can cause blindness if left untreated, are projected to rise by 60% in the UK by 2060. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Cases of glaucoma, a common eye condition that can cause blindness if left untreated, are projected to rise by 60 per cent in the UK by 2060.

Researchers said the increase is a "demographic timebomb" that will require "serious planning and action now" to ensure future patients have timely diagnosis and treatment. It comes as new analysis found more than one million people in the UK may have glaucoma, which is higher than previous estimates. Experts stressed the importance of annual eye checks for people in middle age, and called for awareness campaigns to be rolled out to address late diagnosis. Glaucoma causes damage to the optic nerve, which connects the eye and the brain, and is most common in people over the age of 50. It does not usually have symptoms and develops slowly over many years.

Sign on the exterior of Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Researchers from UCL and Moorfields Eye Hospital said previous estimates suggest about 700,000 people in the UK are living with glaucoma, but this figure “may not reflect the current population structure”. Using the most recent census data, the team estimates that 1.1 million people in the UK currently have the condition, the equivalent of 3 per cent of the population over the age of 40. This is estimated to rise to 4 per cent among people of African descent, and 11 per cent in people over the age of 85. Lead author Professor Paul Foster, a UCL Institute of Ophthalmology researcher and consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, said: “Glaucoma is a common cause of blindness, but it isn’t symptomatic until its later stages, so regular tests are important for early diagnosis. “Previous studies have estimated that half of glaucoma cases are undiagnosed, and this is even higher among some ethnic minority groups who are more likely to experience delays in diagnosis. “Late diagnosis comes with a higher risk of sight loss and higher costs of care; over 40 per cent of glaucoma patients in the UK experience vision loss that could have been prevented with earlier diagnosis and treatment such as eye drops or surgery.”