Global has acquired a majority stake in The Overlap, the multi-award-winning sports media group co-founded by former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

The Overlap has become one of the world’s most popular football and sports destinations since launching in 2021, with more than 38 million monthly views on YouTube, and it recently announced it had achieved 2.2 billion views across all platforms in 2025.

The Overlap spans sports including football, rugby and cricket and is home to fan debates, exclusive interviews, and the smash-hit series Stick to Football.

The long-form conversations with the biggest names in football, politics, business and world sport have set a new benchmark for authenticity, insight and storytelling.

The company will be co-chaired by Gary Neville and Global Group CEO Simon Pitts, with Scott Melvin as lead Executive Director.

Global will support the growth of The Overlap developing more brands and channels, chiefly covering football content.

Gary Neville said: “The Overlap started as an idea that we thought people might like and we went for it. What has happened since then has been a great journey and it’s a team that I love working with and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.

“We never thought of it as a business, we just wanted to create something that people loved and would come back to watch every week.

“We see huge growth potential for The Overlap and have spent the last few months in a strategic investment process and are delighted to have found the perfect partner in Global to power us forward and create ‘The Overlap Network’ with the aim of becoming a world-leading football and sports media platform.

“As part of the strategic investment process, Miroma Group have exited from The Overlap and I’d like to thank them for their support to get us where we are today.

“We are now looking forward to working with Simon, Ashley and the whole Global team to bring our vision to life.”

Simon Pitts, Global’s Group CEO, said: “The Overlap is one of the UK’s most successful and dynamic sports entertainment brands, with a hugely exciting growth plan.

"Gary and Scott have done an extraordinary job building The Overlap and we’re thrilled to welcome them and their fantastic team to Global as we embark on this next phase of growth together. We want Global Studios to be the home of the best audio and video brands on the planet and The Overlap’s ambition, creativity and unrivalled connection with fans is a perfect fit.

"The acquisition of a majority stake in The Overlap accelerates our growth strategy across video, podcasts and branded entertainment, and strengthens Global’s position at the heart of the sports conversation following the recent launch of Sport by Global.”

Scott Melvin, Executive Director at The Overlap, said: “The growth of The Overlap has always come from listening to our audience and understanding what brought them here in the first place. Because people loved Stick To Football, we’ve expanded into formats like Stick To Rugby and Stick To Cricket.

"This partnership allows us to continue doing that by developing new formats, continuing to work with leading talent, and delivering world-class sports content for our community.”