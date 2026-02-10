Global has announced a new Formula 1 podcast that gives fans VIP access to the fastest sport in the world.

Up To Speed, Global’s brand-new Formula 1 podcast features an all-star presenting line-up: Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton, racing driver-turned-broadcaster Naomi Schiff, 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and F1 presenter and content creator Jolie Sharpe.

Up To Speed launches Monday, 16 February, with episodes twice a week on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

The hosts will deliver razor-sharp race reactions, behind-the-scenes insight, and the stories everyone’s talking about - both on and off the track. From the sport’s biggest moments and fiercest rivalries to the iconic scenes that define Formula 1, Up To Speed puts fans at the heart of the action.

The podcast show will be released twice weekly. Monday episodes will offer fast, reactive analysis following the weekend’s race drama, while Thursday episodes will dive deep into the biggest story of the week, alongside interviews with the biggest names in the sport.

Listen and subscribe on Global Player

Will Buxton said: "Formula 1 isn’t just about what happens on the track, it’s about the drama, the personalities, the moments you don’t see, and the questions fans are desperate to ask. Launching this podcast show with Naomi, David, and Jolie felt like the perfect way to open the doors a little wider. Between us we’ve lived and breathed this sport for years, and Up To Speed gives us the chance to react fast, go behind the scenes and have the kind of honest, opinionated conversations that we hope the fans will love!”

Naomi Schiff said: "Being at races week in, week out gives us a real sense of what’s happening beyond the headlines. This podcast is about sharing those conversations, moments, and perspectives with fans, and exploring what matters on and off the track. It’s honest, engaging and focused on the stories, questions and topics fans care about.”

David Coulthard said: "Formula 1’s audience continues to grow every year, and with so much momentum in the sport, this feels like the perfect time to launch a podcast show like this. It’s a huge season for Formula 1, and we want to bring fans right into the heart of it. Expect big interviews, sharp analysis, and above all, a genuine passion and love for racing. We can’t wait to get started and for you to join us!"

Jolie Sharpe said: “Formula 1 has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and this podcast is a chance to turn that into something fans can really be part of. I want people to come away with a deeper connection to the sport, from the conversations you don’t hear elsewhere to the atmosphere and moments that make race weekends so special. Sharing that experience with fans each week is what I'm most excited about.”

Up To Speed launches on Monday 16 February on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. It will be produced by Global Studios.