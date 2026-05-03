Global announces 2026 election results coverage with special extended schedule
Coverage on LBC will also feature leading front-bench politicians from all parties, alongside its powerhouse political team
Global Media & Entertainment Group has announced its coverage of the 2026 election results on LBC, the UK's number one commercial news talk brand and The News Agents, the UK's top daily news podcast.
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From 10pm on Thursday 7th May, LBC's Election Night Live with Lewis Goodall will cover the latest results across England, Scotland and Wales as they come in.
Lewis, presenter of LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall and co-host of The News Agents, will make his debut at the helm of the station's eight-hour election results programme.
It will be broadcast live from Global's state-of-the-art studios in Westminster, on LBC, streamed on Global Player and YouTube, and simulcast on LBC News.
A special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast will follow on Friday 8th May at 6am, with reaction from LBC’s callers, alongside interviews with the biggest names at the heart of politics.
Throughout the day, LBC’s stellar line-up of presenters from James O’Brien and Shelagh Fogarty to Tom Swarbrick and Iain Dale will put LBC's audience centre-stage to hear their opinions on the results.
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From 6pm, an extra edition of Tonight with Andrew Marr will provide expert analysis and insight from leading politicians and commentators.
There will be a special episode of Global’s chart-topping news podcast The News Agents on Friday, in which Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis will dive into the results and what they mean for the political landscape.
Coverage on LBC will also feature leading front-bench politicians from all parties, alongside its powerhouse political team, including Political Editor Natasha Clark, Deputy Political Editor Aggie Chambré, Scotland Political Editor Gina Davidson, Wales Editor Mike Hughes and LBC Reporter/Presenter Henry Riley.
Global, the UK’s second largest news broadcaster by weekly reach, will deploy its reporting team across England, Scotland and Wales, broadcasting live from key counts.
Reporters will provide news for Global’s network of radio stations, including LBC, Heart, Capital, Smooth, and Classic FM, reaching 29 million people weekly.
Global will further bring the election to life across the UK on its outdoor portfolio using its groundbreaking media technology, with the results broadcast on its nationwide digital billboards.
Lewis announced Election Night Live on his weekly LBC show, Sunday with Lewis Goodall, this morning.
The programme’s social media videos regularly have millions of views each week, with a third of those viewers aged under 34, demonstrating a younger audience engaging with politics and current affairs.
James Rea, Global’s Chief Content Officer, said: “These elections will be a huge national moment, and Global will be there with the scale, talent and reach to help audiences make sense of it.
"Across LBC, Global Player and The News Agents, our broadcasters, reporters and digital journalists will bring the results and reaction of this pivotal 2026 election for England, Scotland and Wales.
"From on-air to online, on video, social and across our national outdoor estate, Global will deliver fast, authoritative coverage wherever people are.
"And throughout it all, the voices that matter most will be our audience - sharing their experiences, opinions and verdict on a defining night for the nations."
LBC is available across the UK on the LBC app – on smart speakers – “Play LBC” - DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM. The News Agents podcast is available on Global Player, and all major podcast platforms.