Coverage on LBC will also feature leading front-bench politicians from all parties, alongside its powerhouse political team

From 10pm on Thursday 7th May, LBC’s Election Night Live with Lewis Goodall will cover the latest results across England, Scotland and Wales as they come in. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Global Media & Entertainment Group has announced its coverage of the 2026 election results on LBC, the UK's number one commercial news talk brand and The News Agents, the UK's top daily news podcast.

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From 10pm on Thursday 7th May, LBC's Election Night Live with Lewis Goodall will cover the latest results across England, Scotland and Wales as they come in. Lewis, presenter of LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall and co-host of The News Agents, will make his debut at the helm of the station's eight-hour election results programme. It will be broadcast live from Global's state-of-the-art studios in Westminster, on LBC, streamed on Global Player and YouTube, and simulcast on LBC News. A special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast will follow on Friday 8th May at 6am, with reaction from LBC’s callers, alongside interviews with the biggest names at the heart of politics. Throughout the day, LBC’s stellar line-up of presenters from James O’Brien and Shelagh Fogarty to Tom Swarbrick and Iain Dale will put LBC's audience centre-stage to hear their opinions on the results. Read more: Keir Starmer's niece to stand in Labour 'safe seat' at local elections Read more: Streeting 'poised to challenge Starmer' as PM faces existential local elections drubbing

From 6pm, an extra edition of Tonight with Andrew Marr will provide expert analysis and insight from leading politicians and commentators. There will be a special episode of Global’s chart-topping news podcast The News Agents on Friday, in which Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis will dive into the results and what they mean for the political landscape. Coverage on LBC will also feature leading front-bench politicians from all parties, alongside its powerhouse political team, including Political Editor Natasha Clark, Deputy Political Editor Aggie Chambré, Scotland Political Editor Gina Davidson, Wales Editor Mike Hughes and LBC Reporter/Presenter Henry Riley. Global, the UK’s second largest news broadcaster by weekly reach, will deploy its reporting team across England, Scotland and Wales, broadcasting live from key counts. Reporters will provide news for Global’s network of radio stations, including LBC, Heart, Capital, Smooth, and Classic FM, reaching 29 million people weekly.

There will also be a special episode of Global’s chart-topping news podcast The News Agents on Friday, where Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall will dive into the results and what they mean for the political landscape. Picture: LBC