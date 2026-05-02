The Prime Minister also suggested he wanted to see “tougher action” against people using certain phrases at Gaza demonstrations, but stopped short of agreeing with calls for a ban on the marches

Protesters have a responsibility to call out those chanting “globalise the intifada” at Gaza marches, Sir Keir Starmer has said, amid concerns about the growing threat to British Jews after the Golders Green stabbing. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Protesters have a responsibility to call out those chanting “globalise the intifada” at Gaza marches, Sir Keir Starmer has said, amid concerns about the growing threat to British Jews after the Golders Green stabbing.

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The Prime Minister also suggested he wanted to see “tougher action” against people using certain phrases at Gaza demonstrations, but stopped short of agreeing with calls for a ban on the marches. His latest intervention comes amid repeated warnings from the authorities of a “deeply troubling rise” in antisemitic incidents across the country in the wake of the double stabbing in Golders Green on Wednesday. The UK terrorism threat level has been raised to “severe” by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, meaning a terror attack is “highly likely”, after two Jewish men were stabbed in the incident. Sir Keir said: “I will defend the right of peaceful protest very strongly and freedom of speech. I have defended those principles all my life and I will continue to do so. And so I’m not stepping back from that one bit.

The Prime Minister also suggested he wanted to see “tougher action” against people using certain phrases at Gaza demonstrations, but stopped short of agreeing with calls for a ban on the marches. Picture: Getty

“But if you are on a march or a protest where people are chanting, ‘globalise the Intifada’, you do have to stop and ask yourself, why am I not calling this out? Why am I on a march where this is the chant? And I do think it’s time for people just to ask themselves that. “I’m not saying, of course, that there aren’t very strong legitimate views about the Middle East, about Gaza. We all have deep concerns about it. This Government has recognised Palestine just last year. So, of course, there are important issues.” Sir Keir suggested he was not in favour of banning the marches as a whole, and instead suggested a “whole of society response” was needed to draw attention to antisemitism, alongside “further powers” to police demonstrations. On Thursday, the Prime Minister suggested he was in favour of prosecuting those who use the phrase “globalise the intifada”, which critics believe is a call to use violence against Israelis, and Jewish people more widely. Sir Keir said: “I don’t want to get involved in operational policing, but I think when you see, when you hear some of those chants, ‘globalise the intifada’… the one that I would pick out, then clearly there should be tougher action in relation to that. “Now, that’s not a discussion that has only been had this week in response to this awful incident. That is a discussion we’ve been having with the police for some time.” Elsewhere in the interview, the Prime Minister defended two police officers from criticism for kicking the Golders Green stabbing suspect as they tried to disarm him. In footage shared on social media, the officers appeared to kick the 45-year-old suspect in the head after they had used a Taser to force him to the ground.