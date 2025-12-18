LBC callers debate whether banning the chant “globalise the intifada” is fair or a step too far against freedom of speech.

Heated callers with Ben Kentish and Nick Ferrari weigh in on the controversy.

00:00 - Ben introduces the topic bringing the latest from the Met and Greater Manchester police

01:15 - Caller Sam, who just came back from a protest, talks about witnessing arrests, including of a disabled woman

07:17 - Caller Katie says that you just need to look up the word’s definition on a dictionary to see that ‘it does incite violence’

10:16 - Caller David says he’s fed up with people getting offended, and that the police is ‘too weak and pathetic’

12:25 - A different caller David talks about etymology and mentions the lack of evidence between acts of violence and protesters chanting about the intifada

14:21 - Caller Malcolm joins in from Tel Aviv and debates with David.