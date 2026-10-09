Right now, too many people are facing their toughest challenges - alone.

Families living with life-limiting illness.

People struggling with their mental health.

Those trapped in abuse or unable to afford the basics.

They need help. And they need it now.

LBC’s official charity, Make Some Noise, are funding vital projects in communities right across the UK, helping small charities working on the front line of these challenges - but we can’t do it without you.

Every day without funding means someone goes without support.

Your donation could mean a safe place to turn, a vital phone call answered, a life changed.

Help us to make sure no one faces life’s toughest challenges alone.