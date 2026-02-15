A glove matching the one worn by a suspect on the night Savannah Guthrie's mother disappeared has been found by investigators.

The US TV news anchor's mother has been missing for two weeks and the authorities believe she was taken against her will on February.

The glove, which contains DNA samples, matches the one seen in doorbell camera footage on the suspect's hand whilst he stood outside the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

On Sunday, the FBI said its agents recovered the glove from a field near the side of the road about two miles from the 83-year-old's home.

The agency said it had received preliminary DNA results on Saturday and was awaiting official confirmation.

About 16 gloves were recovered from various locations near Nancy Guthrie's home, the FBI said, though most turned out to have been discarded by people searching for her.

"The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video," the FBI said.

Doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's front door on the night of her disappearance was released by detectives earlier this week.

In it, a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack walks towards the camera and tries to cover it with his gloved hand before grabbing some brush from the front yard to block the camera's view.

Authorities believe the person in the video kidnapped Guthrie in the early hours of the morning.

Alongside the release of the video, the FBI announced that they believed the male suspect was between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in (175-177cm) tall with an average build.

The agency also highlighted the backpack the suspect was wearing in the video, identifying it as a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.

Local officials have also said investigators found DNA at Guthrie's address that did not belong to her or anyone close to her.