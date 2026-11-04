Jesus Owono said he "cannot think about anything other than Jesus" since his fatal challenge on the athlete.

By Jacob Paul

A goalkeeper whose on-field collision led to the death of Tenerife footballer Jesus de ​Miguel says he is "going through the most difficult ‌days" of his life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesus de ​Miguel, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during his side's second-tier clash with Andorra FC on Monday after being fouled by Jesus Owono. De Miguel was treated on the pitch and taken to hospital, where his condition worsened. His death was announced by his club this morning. The goalie, 25, from Equatorial Guinea, was reportedly subjected to chants of "murderer" and faced a wave of social media backlash after the fatal challenge. In his first statement since the incident, Mr Owono said: "These are the most difficult days of my life. "I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to ​process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. "But right now, honestly, ​I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the ⁠pain we are experiencing. Rest in ⁠peace, Jesus." Spanish Police are investigating the death, but this is said to be standard procedure in cases not involving a natural cause. Read more: 'He defended this shirt with pride': Jesus de Miguel remembered by Spanish football Read more: Co-pilot warned boyfriend of 'turbulence and ice' in message just ten minutes before private jet crash in Florida that killed nine people

Jesus de Miguel of CD Tenerife was killed in a fatal challenge. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Owono, whose knee struck De Miguel's chest close to the halfway line, was shown a red card before the referee took the decision to abandon the match deep into stoppage time. Spanish radio station COPE previously heard from journalist Iván Alvarez, who said the goalkeeper intended to apologise to De Miguel's family in person. Alvarez said he has also since closed his Instagram account after being subjected to chants of "murderer". He said: "Some of the people who were at the stadium and some messages I exchanged with players told me it's the hardest thing they've ever experienced on a football pitch.

Dozens of people gathered at Gate 9 of the stadium during an event organised by Tenerife supporters to pay tribute. Picture: Europa Press News/Getty

"Jesus Owono, you can imagine, is very upset because obviously no one would ever think of someone wanting to harm a fellow professional in that way. "Andorra emphasises that there was no ill intent at any point, acknowledging that it was a mistimed outburst, an action that went terribly wrong and, I would say, excessive and violent, but they insist there was no intention to cause harm. "Owono, who doesn't appreciate hearing an entire stadium like the Heliodoro chanting 'murderer, murderer', has even closed his Instagram account after all the criticism he's received this afternoon."

Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital, where De Miguel died. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He added: "His intention is to contact Jesús de Miguel's family or someone close to him personally, when the time is right. "He wants to do so privately first, before making any public statement." The fixture was called off with the scoreline at 2-2, seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following the collision. The club said: "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.

Arsenal players stands for a moments silence during training, in memory of Tenerife player Jesus De Miguel. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones that today weep for this cruel outcome. "The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments." According to multiple local media reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by emergency personnel en route to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital. Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death.

Owono warms up during a match earlier this season. Picture: Magara Press SL/Alamy