Jesus Owono may also be investigated for possible involuntary manslaughter, which is standard practice under Spanish law.

Jesus Lazaro Owono Ngua of FC Andorra and Equatorial Guinea has been suspended for 12 matches. Picture: DeFodi Images/Getty

By Sophie Clark

A goalkeeper whose “excessive force” resulted in a fatal collision has been suspended for 12 matches and is being investigated for possible involuntary manslaughter.

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono collided “violently”, per the referee’s report, with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during a Segunda Division game earlier this month. The 25-year-old was sent off, the game was suspended in stoppage time, and De Miguel died the following day. The incident was assessed by the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee which handed Owono the maximum possible penalty. “The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said the committee’s statement. Read more: Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel's cause of death revealed after fatal collision with goalkeeper Read more: 'These are the most difficult days of my life': Goalie whose challenge led to death of Spanish footballer releases statement

Dozens of wreaths arrive at the funeral of footballer Jesus de Miguel. Picture: Europa Press Entertainment/Getty

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances…the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.” Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, which is standard practice under Spanish law. The Equatorial Guinea international player previously released a statement expressing his “enormous pain” at De Miguel’s death and saying he “will face whatever comes with the utmost respect”.

Tenerife team players carry the coffin of footballer Jesus De Miguel on arrival at the Parish Church of San Miguel Arcangel, on 5 November 2026. Picture: Europa Press Entertainment/Getty