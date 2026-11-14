Goalkeeper inolved in fatal collision with Tenerife striker handed maximum punishment
Jesus Owono may also be investigated for possible involuntary manslaughter, which is standard practice under Spanish law.
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A goalkeeper whose “excessive force” resulted in a fatal collision has been suspended for 12 matches and is being investigated for possible involuntary manslaughter.
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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono collided “violently”, per the referee’s report, with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during a Segunda Division game earlier this month.
The 25-year-old was sent off, the game was suspended in stoppage time, and De Miguel died the following day.
The incident was assessed by the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee which handed Owono the maximum possible penalty.
“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said the committee’s statement.
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“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances…the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”
Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, which is standard practice under Spanish law.
The Equatorial Guinea international player previously released a statement expressing his “enormous pain” at De Miguel’s death and saying he “will face whatever comes with the utmost respect”.
As well as his imposed ban, Andorra manager Carles Manso has said Owono is still yet to decide if he will return to football.
The federation has also decided the 2-2 scoreline will stand after the game was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time.
“This avoids having to resume play from the precise moment at which the tragic incident occurred…the most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case,” said the federation.