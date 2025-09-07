Pope Leo Xiv Presides Over Canonization Of Carlo Acutis And Pier Giorgio Frassati In Rome. Picture: Stefano Spaziani/Europa Press via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Pope Leo XIV has declared that a 15-year-old who died in 2006 is the first millennial saint during mass in a packed St Peter's Square.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of people attended the long-awaited event that saw both London-born Italian Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati canonised by the new pope. Acutis was known to have built websites to share Catholic teachings and miracles, which earned him the nickname of 'God's Influencer'. He passed away at the age of 15 in October 2006 from acute leukaemia and was entombed in the Italian town of Assisi, known for its association with St Francis. The late Pope Francis credited Acutis with two miracles: the recovery of a boy in Brazil from a rare congenital disease affecting his pancreas and the healing of a student in Florence with bleeding on the brain from a head trauma, whose mother had prayed at Acutis’s tomb in Assisi. Read more: Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics Read more: Italian teenage computer ace set to become first millennial generation saint

Inside the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore Sanctuary of the Renunciation, the tomb of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will be canonized on September 7, 2025. Picture: Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Since he died, more than one million people have flocked to Assisi to see his body which is covered in a wax mould of his likeness which is on public display in a glass-panelled case in Santa Maria Maggiore church. His heart is also on display at the San Rufino cathedral while pieces of his pericardium have toured the world in the lead-up to Sunday's event Acutis was initially supposed to be canonised on April 27, but Pope Francis passed away in the preceding week, which led to it being postponed. His sainthood has been pushed through very quickly, particularly in comparison to the other man who was declared a saint on Sunday. Frassati was another young Catholic activist; however, it has taken 100 years since he died for him to be canonised by the Catholic Church.

A group of people during the canonization of Carlo Acutis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Picture: Stefano Spaziani/Europa Press via Getty Images