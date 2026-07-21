The actress who played 'Jia' in Godzilla vs Kong, has died in a car crash at just 18 years of age.

Her father Joshua Hottle told showbiz website TMZ that the actress died in a car crash today in Maryland.

The actress, who was deaf, was known for her role of Jia in two Godzilla films, Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

Her father Joshua shared in sign language that his daughter had died in a crash.

He said he had flown out to Maryland to identify her body after he was called and officials told him that she had not survived on the way to hospital.