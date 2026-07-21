Godzilla vs Kong child star Kaylee Hottle dies in tragic car crash aged 18
The actress, who was deaf, was known for her role of Jia in two Godzilla films, Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.
The actress who played 'Jia' in Godzilla vs Kong, has died in a car crash at just 18 years of age.
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Her father Joshua Hottle told showbiz website TMZ that the actress died in a car crash today in Maryland.
The actress, who was deaf, was known for her role of Jia in two Godzilla films, Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.
Her father Joshua shared in sign language that his daughter had died in a crash.
He said he had flown out to Maryland to identify her body after he was called and officials told him that she had not survived on the way to hospital.
Kaylee was born in 2007. She came from four generations of deaf family members on her father’s side and attended the Texas School for the Deaf.
The school posted on Facebook: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland.
"Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time"