Monthly outgoings became the second fastest-growing category of fundraisers on the platform this year

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan said appeals for help with everyday expenses have increased by around 20 per cent. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The boss of GoFundMe has spoken of a sharp increase in fundraisers launched for basic living costs as British families battle rising bills.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tim Cadogan said appeals for help with everyday expenses have increased by around 20 per cent to cover payments around rent, utility bills, gas, food and car fuel, which account for a growing share of activity on the platform. Monthly bills have become the second fastest-growing category of fundraisers on the platform in 2025, and Mr Cadogan said the trend highlights the pressures facing households across the UK. GoFundMe data shows that four of the six most commonly used words in 2025 fundraisers relate to food, bills, homes and work. Read more: Households suffer miserable year of across-the-board bill increases Read more: Thousands face Rachel Reeves’ mansion tax as homes risk £30k overvaluation

But despite the financial strain on households, overall giving on the platform has continued to rise. "When times are tougher, most people give more," Mr Cadogan, 55, told the Daily Mail. "We saw this during the pandemic, which was a very difficult time for a lot of people, but fundraising went up." GoFundMe figures show that 5.7 million people in the UK donated through the platform over the past year - an increase of 100,000 donors compared with the previous year. Mr Cadogan said: "While those fundraisers are for specific events, they are also a representation of community spirit. We try and help those efforts and amplify them. "We are seeing beloved local businesses such as bookshops and cafes that are in a crunch but people do not want them to go away."

Utility bills were among the biggest rises, alongside gas, rent, food and car fuel. Picture: PA