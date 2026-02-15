Breaking
Gold for Team GB as Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale triumph in the snowboard cross mixed team final
Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale have won gold for Team GB in the snowboard cross mixed team final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
It marks the first time Britain has won more than one gold medal at a single Winter Olympics.
After heartbreak in their individual events, the duo made amends with an astonishing performance today.
More to follow, this is a breaking story