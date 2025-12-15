British exports to South Korea have avoided tariff hikes after the countries reached a free trade agreement.

The deal is expected to protect £2 billion of UK exports which had faced an increase in tariffs in January when a temporary deal with Seoul was due to expire.

It is also expected to boost services exports by £400 million, with UK officials hailing the deal as the start of “a new golden age of UK-South Korea relations”.

Britain had previously benefitted from the EU’s trade deal with South Korea, and secured a continuity deal shortly before leaving the bloc in 2020.

But that deal was set to expire on January 1, having already been extended for two years beyond its original expiration date.

