Netflix drama series Adolescence, The Smashing Machine actress Emily Blunt, and Hamnet actor Paul Mescal are among the British and Irish nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The nominations were revealed in a ceremony in the US on Monday, with Adolescence given five nods, Blunt nominated for her role in The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples, and Mescal for his performance as William Shakespeare in Hamnet. Adolescence's nominations include best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture for Stephen Graham, and Ashley Walters and Owen Cooper for best TV supporting actor. The drama, which prompted a national conversation around online safety upon its release, has also seen a nod for TV best supporting female actor for Erin Doherty.

Read More: Celebrate Adolescence's Emmy win - but don't forget the message at its core Read More: Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, makes history at Emmys as British drama dominates awards In the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category, the nominees alongside Blunt are Ariana Grande for Wicked, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons, and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another. Mescal is nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category alongside Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn for their roles in One Battle After Another, Jacob Elordi for his role in Frankenstein, Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly and Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value. Cynthia Erivo was nominated in the best female actor in a comedy or music film for her role in Wicked: For Good, alongside Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried for The Testament Of Ann Lee, and Emma Stone for Bugonia. In the drama category, Jessie Buckley was nominated for best actress in a motion picture for her role in Hamnet, alongside Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After The Hunt, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby. The nominations for best director are Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Guillermo Del Toro for Frankenstein, Jafar Panahi for It Was Just An Accident, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Chloe Zhao for Hamnet.

