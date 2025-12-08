Adolescence stars and Emily Blunt among host of British stars nominated for Golden Globes
Adolescence's nominations include best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, and TV motion picture
Netflix drama series Adolescence, The Smashing Machine actress Emily Blunt, and Hamnet actor Paul Mescal are among the British and Irish nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
Listen to this article
The nominations were revealed in a ceremony in the US on Monday, with Adolescence given five nods, Blunt nominated for her role in The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples, and Mescal for his performance as William Shakespeare in Hamnet.
Adolescence's nominations include best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture for Stephen Graham, and Ashley Walters and Owen Cooper for best TV supporting actor.
The drama, which prompted a national conversation around online safety upon its release, has also seen a nod for TV best supporting female actor for Erin Doherty.
In the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category, the nominees alongside Blunt are Ariana Grande for Wicked, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons, and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.
Mescal is nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category alongside Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn for their roles in One Battle After Another, Jacob Elordi for his role in Frankenstein, Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly and Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value.
Cynthia Erivo was nominated in the best female actor in a comedy or music film for her role in Wicked: For Good, alongside Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried for The Testament Of Ann Lee, and Emma Stone for Bugonia.
In the drama category, Jessie Buckley was nominated for best actress in a motion picture for her role in Hamnet, alongside Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After The Hunt, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby.
The nominations for best director are Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Guillermo Del Toro for Frankenstein, Jafar Panahi for It Was Just An Accident, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Chloe Zhao for Hamnet.
The best picture nominees in the drama category were Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just An Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Values, and Sinners.
In the comedy or musical best picture category, the nominees were Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague, and One Battle After Another.
The best male actor in a drama film category saw Joel Edgerton nominated for Train Dreams, Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein, Dwayne Johnson for his role in The Smashing Machine, Michael B Jordan for Sinners, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, and Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
For best male actor in a comedy or musical film, Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for One Battle After Another, Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.
The awards will be given out at a ceremony on January 11.
Here are the nominations in full:
Best picture - drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Values
- Sinners
Best picture - musical/comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best director for a motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best female actor in a motion picture - drama
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts - After The Hunt
- Tessa Thompson - Hedda
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best male actor in a motion picture - drama
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Best cinematic and box office achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best musical or comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX on Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Best female actor in a motion picture - musical/comedy
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament Of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best male actor in a motion picture - musical/comedy
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- George Clooney - Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best drama series
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best supporting female actor in a motion picture
- Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor in a motion picture
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Best animated motion picture
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or The Character Of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best female actor for a television limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
- Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook - All her Fault
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best female actor in a television musical or comedy
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best female actor in a television drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Dame Helen Mirren - Mobland
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture
- Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road To The Deep North
- Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law - Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me
Best male actor in a television musical or comedy
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Glen Powell - Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best screenplay for a motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best supporting female actor - television
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best non-English language motion picture
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Best supporting male actor - television
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman - Severance
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best song - motion picture
- Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae, Mark Sonnenblick
- I Lied To You - Sinners- Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson
- No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz
- The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz
- Train Dreams - Train Dreams - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast In Me (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying For Sex (FX On Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Best original score - motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
- Ludwig Goransson - Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray - Sirat
- Max Richter - Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer - F1
Best Male Actor in a television drama
- Sterling K Brown - Paradise
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt