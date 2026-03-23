Four vehicles belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday morning in Golders Green

Burnt out ambulances are pictured in a parking area along a street in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Counter-terror police will lead the investigation into an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in north London.

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Four vehicles belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday morning in Golders Green. Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the arson of four Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green overnight, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said. Speaking at the scene of the fires, he said the attack has not been declared as a terrorist incident at this stage, while officers examine the authenticity of a claim of responsibility made online. Police are looking for three hooded suspects and no arrests have yet been made. Read more: Moment arsonists set Jewish community ambulances on fire in 'deeply shocking anti-Semitic attack' Read more: Trump pauses strikes on Iran's power plants after 'very good talks' with Tehran

Local residents gather in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23, 2026. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

He said: “We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage. CCTV footage appears to show three people in hoods pouring an accelerant on to the vehicles before igniting them and fleeing. “While this has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage, the investigation is now being led by counter terrorism policing with all the specialist expertise they bring, and all lines of enquiry remain open. “We are aware of an online claim from a group taking responsibility for this attack. Establishing the authenticity and accuracy of this claim will be a priority for the investigation team but it is not something we can confirm at this point. “There have been no arrests at this early stage, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible – you can do so anonymously if you wish.” The attack has been compared to recent arson attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands which a new, Iran-linked extremist group calling itself Ashab Al Yamin has claimed responsibility for. Hatzolah, which owns the ambulances, is a large non-profit volunteer organisation that provides Jewish people with emergency medicine and transport to hospitals for free.

They have served North London's large Jewish population since 1979. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams added that the Metropolitan Police will be “stepping up” support for Jewish communities across London following the attack. He said: “We have already spoken to local community and faith leaders and will continue that work today. A specific policing plan focused on key community locations across the area is under way and will continue beyond the coming days as we move towards Passover in early April. “This attack comes at a time when fears are already heightened given global events and recent attacks targeting Jewish communities in other parts of Europe. “The Met Police stands shoulder to shoulder with our partners and communities. Together we take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime. “We are stepping up our support to Jewish communities across London to engage, offer reassurance and take practical action to protect people and property.”

The scene in Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service in London. Picture: Alamy