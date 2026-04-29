Actress Maureen Lipman has likened the levels of anti-semitism in 1933 Nazi Germany to ones seen now in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Connor Hand

Dame Maureen Lipman has told LBC she believes anti-semitism in the UK has reached levels akin to the pogroms in Nazi Germany in 1933, following a double stabbing in a Jewish area of north London.

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'Benign hatred' "This is 1933," the former Coronation Street star said, before calling for a ban on pro-Palestine marches in central London, which believes have allowed a "benign hatred" to take hold in the capital's streets. "It is time to stop this benign hatred in the form of political dissent on our streets every Saturday. "There is a Race Relations Bill and it is being violated every week." Marches have taken place on a regular occurrence in the capital since the Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7th 2023. Concerns have been raised about the presence of anti-Semitic language and behaviour among some participants, including chants of "globalise the intifada", which have resulted in calls for the marches to be banned by former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

People gather at a road block after two people were stabbed in Golders Green neighbourhood. Picture: Alamy

A forensic police officer photographs the scene where two people were stabbed in Golders Green, north London. Picture: Getty

Two injured in stabbing attack in North London. Picture: Getty

Jewish community safety group Shomrim said they were alerted to a man was running along Golders Green Road on Wednesday trying to stab Jewish people. Anthony, who witnessed the incident, told LBC: “It was a stabbing outside the synagogue on Highfield Avenue," before the attacker “ran down the road” and stabbed someone else “seriously.”

There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from @Hatzola @shomrimlondon for their swift response to this horrific incident.



I’m in close… — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 29, 2026