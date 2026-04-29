'This is 1933' Maureen Lipman says UK anti-semitism has reached Nazi Germany levels in wake of Golders Green attack
Dame Maureen Lipman has told LBC she believes anti-semitism in the UK has reached levels akin to the pogroms in Nazi Germany in 1933, following a double stabbing in a Jewish area of north London.
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On Wednesday morning, two men, both understood to be members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Golders Green, were stabbed in what the Prime Minister has described as an "appalling attack".
The men, aged 76 and 34, suffered serious injuries in the attack in broad daylight, but are now understood to be in a stable condition.
The attack comes barely six months after two Jewish men were killed outside Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester in another attack.
A suspect, aged 45, has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Responding to the surge in anti-Semitic attacks in the UK, Jewish actress Dame Maureen Lipman, 79, told LBC that the atmosphere facing Jewish people in Britain is redolent of the attitudes Jewish people faced in 1930s Germany.
Read more: LIVE UPDATES: Two stabbed as man goes on knife rampage outside north London synagogue
Read more: Moment police bring down Golders Green knifeman with Taser after stabbing two Jewish people near synagogue
'Benign hatred'
"This is 1933," the former Coronation Street star said, before calling for a ban on pro-Palestine marches in central London, which believes have allowed a "benign hatred" to take hold in the capital's streets.
"It is time to stop this benign hatred in the form of political dissent on our streets every Saturday.
"There is a Race Relations Bill and it is being violated every week."
Marches have taken place on a regular occurrence in the capital since the Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7th 2023.
Concerns have been raised about the presence of anti-Semitic language and behaviour among some participants, including chants of "globalise the intifada", which have resulted in calls for the marches to be banned by former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.
Jewish community safety group Shomrim said they were alerted to a man was running along Golders Green Road on Wednesday trying to stab Jewish people.
Anthony, who witnessed the incident, told LBC: “It was a stabbing outside the synagogue on Highfield Avenue," before the attacker “ran down the road” and stabbed someone else “seriously.”
There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from @Hatzola @shomrimlondon for their swift response to this horrific incident.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 29, 2026
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Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as an "appalling attack" and is to chair a COBRA meeting.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted online: "There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from Hatzola and Shomrim for their swift response to this horrific incident.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "My thoughts are with the victims of the abhorrent attack in Golders Green this morning, and the Jewish community.
"I'm grateful for the work of the community and the police in apprehending the suspect, and to the emergency services for their quick response. The suspect is now in custody and I’m being kept updated on the situation.
Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, described the "epidemic of violence against Jewish people" as a "national emergency".