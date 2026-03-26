Two men arrested over Jewish ambulance arson attack released on bail
The men - aged 47 and 45 and of British nationality - were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life
Two men who were arrested in connection with the arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green have been released on bail, police said.
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The men - aged 47 and 45 and of British nationality - were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
They have been bailed until April while the investigation continues, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said searches had been carried out at addresses in the Kilburn and Kings Cross areas of London, where the men had been arrested.
Further searches have also taken place at two other addresses in north-west London, the Met added.
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Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation, said: "Although the two men have been released from police custody, there are strict bail conditions in place while we continue to investigate their suspected involvement in this incident.
"I can reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring these while we carry out further inquiries.
"We continue to work to try and identify all of those involved in this appalling attack and the investigation team is working around the clock to do this.
"I'd like to thank the public and particularly the local Jewish community in the area for their continued support and reiterate our appeal to anyone who might have information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch with us."
Four ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north-west London, were set on fire during the incident at approximately 1.35am on Monday.
The head of the Metropolitan Police said earlier this week that the force was investigating whether an Islamist group with possible Iranian state links was behind the arson attack.
Gas canisters kept in the ambulances exploded after they were set alight, with nearby homes evacuated as a precaution.
Residents described being woken in the early hours by the noise, with the force of the explosions blowing out windows, including those of the nearby synagogue.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in north-west London, said: "We know that community concerns remain heightened and I want to reassure the community that an enhanced, bespoke policing plan and activity, which is particularly focused around vulnerable areas right across London, will continue over coming days and weeks.
"This includes specialist officers and capability being deployed alongside local officers to help protect certain locations and will also involve highly visible armed police patrols to serve as a deterrent to anyone seeking to cause our communities harm.
"I must stress that these are precautionary and not in response to any specific threat, and we continue to work alongside our colleagues in counter-terrorism policing to support their investigation.
"We will also continue to work closely with local communities and our partners to listen to their concerns and respond to these."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 providing the reference 415 of 23 March.