The Chief Rabbi said “words of condemnation are no longer sufficient” after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green

Police officers at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, after two men were stabbed on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Chief Rabbi and the Israeli foreign ministry have called for action after a series of incidents targeting Jewish sites in the UK.

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Sir Ephraim Mirvis said “words of condemnation are no longer sufficient” after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, on Wednesday. The Israeli foreign ministry said the recent spate of attacks on Jewish areas means “the UK Government can no longer claim this is under control”. Here's a look at the recent incidents: October 2 2025 Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt. It was the first fatal antisemitic terror attack in the UK since the Community Security Trust began recording incidents in 1984. Read More: Moment police bring down Golders Green knifeman with Taser after stabbing two Jewish people near synagogue Read More: LIVE: Golders Green double stabbing declared a terrorist incident - as man, 45, arrested for attempted murder

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue where two people died in a terror attack. Picture: Alamy

March 23 2026 Four Jewish community ambulances were torched in Golders Green, in the early hours. The vehicles were from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the area. The resulting blaze caused gas canisters inside the ambulances to explode, resulting in around £1 million of damage. Nearby flats and a synagogue were also damaged by the fire, prosecutors said. Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and a 17-year-old boy appeared at the Old Bailey last week charged with criminal damage. The details of the charge state that “without lawful excuse”, they destroyed four ambulances valued at over £5,000 belonging to the Hatzola charity.

April 15 Attempted arson attacks were carried out in the early hours at Finchley Reform Synagogue, and at about 8.30pm outside the offices of a Persian media company, both in north-west London. Bottles, one thought to contain petrol, were placed near the synagogue in Fallow Court Avenue, Finchley. Two people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas were seen approaching the building and neither of the bottles were ignited, the Metropolitan Police said. They fled the scene with no damage or injuries reported, it added. That evening, the Met announced it had arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life in connection with the incident.

A police forensic officer looking at a wine bottle outside Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London after an attempted arson attack was made. Picture: Alamy

They said the woman was arrested at an address in Watford and the man was held in the Watford area. Hours after the alleged attack in Finchley, an “ignited container” was thrown towards the site of Volant Media, the parent company of Persian news channel Iran International. It landed in a car park where the fire immediately went out. There were no injuries and the suspects left the area in a black 4×4, police have said. Three people were charged with arson with intent to endanger life after the incident.

Members of the police are seen in London's Kensington Gardens near the Israeli embassy as police in protective clothing investigated an incident. Picture: Getty

Oisin McGuinness, 21, Nathan Dunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy later appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where they spoke only to confirm their personal details. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded to the care of a local authority with conditions and will next appear at the Old Bailey on May 15 for a preliminary hearing. McGuinness and Dunn, both of Watford, were each ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial preparation hearing on the same date. April 17 Items were found near the Israeli embassy, central London, in the morning, and that night a former Jewish charity building was attacked in Hendon, Barnet. A man was spotted approaching a row of shops carrying a plastic bag later found to contain three bottles of fluid, police said. He placed the bag by the old Jewish Futures building before lighting the items inside and fleeing after they failed to fully ignite, police added.

Police tape cordons off an office formerly used by an office formerly used by the business "Jewish futures" following an arson attack in Hendon, north London. Picture: Getty

The shopfront sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. A video, which appears to have been shared by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, shows a target over an image of the Israeli embassy and people dressed in hazmat suits flying drones. Another apparent Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia clip claimed the Hendon attack. April 18 A teenage boy smashed the window of Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow before lighting a bottle and throwing it inside, a judge was told. The 17-year-old, a British national from Brent, north-west London, admitted arson not endangering life at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week. In a written summary of the case, District Judge Nina Tempia was told CCTV footage showed the defendant climbing over the boundary wall. He “appeared to throw something at a window to break it, before lighting an object with his left hand and throwing it with his right hand through the window”, the judge was told. The attacker then fled the scene.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaking to members of the community during a visit to the Kenton United Synagogue. Picture: Alamy

April 27 A memorial wall in Golders Green was targeted in a suspected arson attack. The Metropolitan Police said it received reports of a fire at the site in Limes Avenue but the wall itself was not damaged. The memorial wall is a tribute to thousands of protesters killed in a crackdown in Iran in January and is near a Jewish centre. A section of the wall is dedicated to those killed in the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in Israel in 2023, while a more recent statement of solidarity for the Jewish community in the wake of recent attacks has been attached to a nearby tree.