The knifeman was previously referred to the Government's counter-extremism programme Prevent

Forensic officers search the area after two people were stabbed in Golders Green - as it emerged the suspected knifeman was previously referred to UK's counter-extremism programme. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man suspected of carrying out a knife attack in Golders Green was referred to the Government’s Prevent anti-terror programme, it has been revealed.

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Members of the Stop the Hate movement carrying Israel flags stage a march in Golders Green High Road after police reported that two Jewish men were stabbed on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man, said by police to be a Somali-born British national, was arrested, with the suspect briefly treated in hospital. He remains in police custody. He is being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, which means he could be detained for up to 96 hours with the approval of a magistrate. The Prevent programme plays a key role in the UK's counter-terror strategy, placing a legal duty on public bodies to identify people at risk of turning to extremism, and in turn, "stop individuals becoming terrorists". This includes figures like teachers, social services, faith leaders and doctors. Scotland Yard said a referral made to Prevent in 2020 was closed in the same year. On Thursday, the Prime Minister was heckled with chants of “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” as he visited Golders Green to meet emergency services who responded to the terrorist attack which left two Jewish men in hospital.

It comes after the family of the victims said no-one from the Government has been in touch with them. At the scene yesterday, furious locals heckled the Met police chief with cries of ‘resign’ and chants of ’Starmer out’ - over failures to keep people safe on the streets. It comes as Sadiq Khan reflected on "the latest in a series of antisemitic attacks in our city", insisting that Jewish Londoners "understandably and rightly want to see more action, not words".

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, speaking at a festival in London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy