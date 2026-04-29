Shloime Rand thanked God for his survival as he spoke from his hospital bed.

Moshe Shine, 76, right, is in a serious but stable condition. Picture: PA/Supplied

By Jacob Paul

A Jewish man stabbed in a north London terror attack has said it’s a “miracle” he’s still alive - as he slammed the Government for failing to keep the community safe.

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Jewish residents look on from outside a cordoned off area following the stabbing. Picture: Getty

The attacker “looked angry”, he told ITV, adding : “You could feel it in his facial expressions, it was like he was out to get me.”He thanked God he survived the attack, describing it as a“miracle”. Mr Rand added that felt left down by the government following the recent spate of attacks on the Jewish community - including an arson attack on a Jewish ambulance service in the same area just weeks ago.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday evening he would visit Golders Green “as soon as possible” following today’s “appalling attack”. Speaking following an emergency Cobra meeting, he condemned the “appalling attack” and said “my thoughts and all of our thoughts are with the victims, their families, their loved ones”. “Let’s be frank, this is not an isolated incident. There’s been a series of antisemitic attacks and I know first hand the anxiety that that is causing in the community and concern.” "We need to increase that to give the level of protection that is needed," he admitted.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting following the attack. Picture: Getty