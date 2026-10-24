Revolut board member Michael Sherwood confirmed his move just days before the chancellor's first Budget, scheduled for October 28

Michael Sherwood, pictured here during his time at Goldman Sachs, has recently confirmed a move to Jersey. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A former Goldman Sachs boss has become the latest financier to flee Britain over corners about the rising tax burden.

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Michael Sherwood, who now sits on the board of banking giant Revolut, confirmed the move just days before chancellor John Healey delivers his first Budget - with concerns rising once again over the state of the tax system in the country. Mr Sherwood, who has moved to Jersey and recently became tax-resident on the island, has apparently been considering the decision for some time. He marks the most recent in a string of prominent financiers fleeing, after hedge fund billionaire Chris Rokos moved his tax residency to Greece last month. Read more: Early release prisoners given tents after Probation Services housing shortage Read more: Thousands without power after Austen batters UK as second storm nears

The announcement comes just before John Healey's first budget as chancellor. Picture: Abdullah Bailey/Alamy