Former Goldman Sachs boss leaves Britain over rising tax fears just days before Budget
Revolut board member Michael Sherwood confirmed his move just days before the chancellor's first Budget, scheduled for October 28
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A former Goldman Sachs boss has become the latest financier to flee Britain over corners about the rising tax burden.
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Michael Sherwood, who now sits on the board of banking giant Revolut, confirmed the move just days before chancellor John Healey delivers his first Budget - with concerns rising once again over the state of the tax system in the country.
Mr Sherwood, who has moved to Jersey and recently became tax-resident on the island, has apparently been considering the decision for some time.
He marks the most recent in a string of prominent financiers fleeing, after hedge fund billionaire Chris Rokos moved his tax residency to Greece last month.
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Steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, as well as Richard Gnodde, who ran Goldman's international arm alongside Mr Sherwood, have both also left.
Conservative shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith criticised the government's approach, saying they appeared "entirely passive" to the news of yet another notable figure leaving.
"'Growth in every postcode' cannot mean postcodes in Jersey, Milan or Dubai. Next week's Budget must take action to reverse this trend."
Labour have been quick to point the finger back, however, with one source stating the exodus of billionaires actually started under the Tories, when then-chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he would abolish the non-dom tax regime.
As John Healey's first budget quickly approaches on October 28, officials have continued to shut down speculation of possible exit taxes being imposed.
Proposals to bring capital gains tax in line with the top rate of income tax have also been reportedly ruled out.