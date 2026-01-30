Prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC said the killer had 'flown into a rage' before murdering his partner

Joshua Michals, 26, told the court Ms Wang was "germophobic" and became "stressed", believing, incorrectly, that she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after they had sex.

An American student at Goldsmiths University in London has been jailed for life over the fatal stabbing of his lover.

Chinese national Zhe Wang, 31, a creative writing student at the London university, was found dead after being stabbed twice at her flat in Manor Park, Lewisham, on March 20, 2024. Joshua Michals, 26, told the court Ms Wang was “germophobic” and became “stressed”, believing, incorrectly, that she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after they had sex. Despite this, Michals was found guilty of murder in December following a trial at the Old Bailey and today was jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Read more: 'Let me see you dancing now': 'Demonic' asylum seeker jailed for life for stabbing hotel worker to death in unprovoked attack Read more: Woman, 27, charged with murder of one-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren on Isle of Wight

Zhe Wang.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Michals studied filmmaking at university before moving to London to pursue a year-long master’s degree at Goldsmiths. Prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC said Michals had “flown into a rage” and killed Ms Wang after meeting her at her flat. The pair first met on Goldsmiths campus and began an on-and-off casual relationship in 2023. Michals told jurors he had felt “so-so” about pursuing a relationship with Ms Wang because she had a phobia of germs. After finding a “red dot” on her skin after the pair had sex, she demanded he get an STD test, even vowing to find him on campus to “drag” him to see a GP, the court previously heard. Jurors were told Michals never had a sexually transmitted disease. The student said he went to her flat on March 20 2024 with a charcuterie selection to bring some “normalcy” to the “bizarre situation”.

He claimed that when he arrived at the flat in Lewisham, he found Ms Wang “cold” and monosyllabic, and that she attacked him with a knife as he came out of the bathroom. A post-mortem examination found Ms Wang died from stab wounds to the head and compression to the neck, the trial heard. Michals previously told jurors he did not mean to strike Ms Wang with the knife, saying: “I just wanted to get her away from me.” He also said he pressed his forearm to her neck to try to restrain her and claimed he did not mean to kill her or cause her harm. But Judge Richard Marks KC said: “My conclusion is that you became enraged by the whole situation. In a fury you lost complete control of your temper and your senses.” The judge said Michals inflicted two serious wounds to Ms Wang’s face with one of her kitchen knives and that the second wound involved “a use of severe force”. “The proliferation of bleeding did not bring you to your senses… you used your forearm with considerable force to then throttle her,” he said. Michals called his father after the incident and got details of a solicitor before going to his own flat and calling 999, the trial heard. He also took Ms Wang’s phone from her kitchen and put it in a bin outside, jurors were previously told.

The Old Bailey.