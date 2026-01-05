A fire has destroyed a large part of a historic golf club in east London as the blaze gutted the interior of the 125-year-old club.

Currently there are six fire crews on the scene working to extinguish the flames and the situation is ongoing, with more details emerging.

West Essex Golf Club in Chingford, east London, saw the fire rise high above the roof.

The iconic 19-century golf club was pictured engulfed in flames on Monday after emergency services were called at 2.40pm.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “When the first fire crews arrived they confirmed everyone was accounted for and no one was injured. They requested additional fire engines to support."

Around 60 firefighters tackled the fire with Essex supported by crews from London Fire Brigade and Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The spokesperson added: “Fire officers at the scene report that firefighters are making good progress tackling the large fire. Fire crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rear of the building.”

The historic golf club celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2025 after it was founded in 1900. It was designed by the Scottish golfer James Braid and the 270 degrees elevated landscape offer views of the London skylines.