John McDonald's reckless driving saw him slam his into Suzanne Cherry, 62, as she played golf with her husband at Aston Wood Golf Club in Shenstone, Staffordshire, on April 11 last year

Suzanne Cherry's husband, Clint Harrison, was furious the cowboy roofer "would be out in less than eight years" after slamming his car into Ms Cherry following a high-speed police chase.

John McDonald's reckless driving saw him smash his van into vehicles, drive the wrong side of the road and ram a police car as officers pursued him through the streets of Birmingham. Following a 12-minute chase, the 52-year-old looked to escape through Aston Wood Golf Club in Shenstone, Staffordshire, where Ms Cherry, 62, was playing golf with her husband on April 11 last year. As she looked for her ball near a stream, John McDonald slammed into her, causing multiple catastrophic injuries that she died from in hospital on April 15. But Worcester Crown Court heard that McDonald, his son Johnny McDonald, 23 and fellow passenger Brett Delaney, 35, fled following the fatal collision. They left behind Ms Cherry's husband Clint Harrison, who shouted “You b*******, you’ve killed my wife”. Today, John McDonald was jailed for 13 years for killing her. However, Harrison said John McDonald "would be out in less than eight". Read more: Shocking footage shows car racing through suburban roads at 122mph - before ‘head-on taxi crash’ that killed 3 teens & man Read more: Bulgarian woman who played a role in Britain's biggest ever welfare fraud ordered to pay back cash

Asked about the sentence Harrison said: "You don't want to know what I think about it". Harrison said to the Daily Mail of the man responsible and the two others in the van: "They will not enter my thoughts. "I have got no thoughts about them at all. I won't give them any head space." He added: "Everybody loved her. She was an inspiration. All the young ladies wanted to be like Suzanne Cherry because of what she achieved in her life. "A company owner, advanced motorcyclist, cyclist, scuba diver, and anything else she could jump off or dive off."

Addressing John McDonald in the dock, Judge James Burbidge said: "You, John, drove the van onto that golf course, a public place, and drove into the unsuspecting Suzanne Cherry, such that she was killed from the terrible injuries your driving inflicted upon her. "You killed a person and devastated many." For conspiracy to commit fraud, Johnny McDonald was sentenced to 32 months' imprisonment and Delaney 28 months, with time served reduced from their sentence. The judge said all three had decided they would dishonestly take money from elderly victims by targeting them for roof repairs. He told the defendants: "Those you sought out were easy targets because they were vulnerable and trusting individuals, as the elderly often are, and want to see the good in people - unlike you. "John and Johnny, you worked together using the name of Approved Roofs, but it is not clear what, if any, skills you had for that line of work. The evidence suggests none." Earlier prosecution counsel Michael Burrows KC said Mr Harrison shouted her name to warn her the van was approaching as it careered over an embankment but she “could not possibly have got out the way”, the court was told. Ms Cherry’s loved ones sobbed in the public gallery as the list of injuries she had sustained were read out, including multiple rib fractures, torn carotid arteries and lacerations to her liver and spleen. After suffering multiple strokes, Ms Cherry would have been severely disabled if she had survived her injuries, and the decision was made to withdraw treatment. John McDonald, who looked at the floor in the dock throughout the hearing and held a tissue in his hand, admitted causing death by dangerous driving on the day his trial was due to start on Monday, after previously denying manslaughter. The court heard that, on the morning of the fatal collision, the defendants, who all admitted conspiracy to commit fraud between February 17 and April 12 last year by making false representations that roofing work was needed when it was not, had been following an elderly customer to a cash machine for payment after carrying out work on her home when they were spotted by police. The officer said her attention was drawn to the van, a grey Nissan NV300, on Greenholm Road in Birmingham at around 10am when the middle seat passenger, Delaney, appeared to “quickly turn his head to the side to avoid looking at her”. After noticing the van’s number plate was not straight, she turned her marked police car around with the intention of speaking to the driver, but the vehicle made off.

Reaching speeds of up to 70mph, the chase through the streets of Birmingham saw multiple vehicles damaged by McDonald’s van as he weaved in and out of traffic, drove through red lights and over pavements and tried to ram the police car following him at least eight times. After the collision with Ms Cherry, all defendants fled the scene and when John and Johnny McDonald were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on April 16, the elder McDonald said: “Someone died?” Delaney, who was arrested on April 18, said in police interview both he and Johnny McDonald had tried to tell John McDonald to stop during the pursuit. The court was told all three defendants, who worked under the guise of a company called Approved Roofs Ltd, had conned elderly women out of thousands of pounds by carrying out unnecessary and shoddy roof repairs to their homes. Mr Burrows said they had charged “exorbitant amounts for bad work”, with their elderly victims left feeling pressured to “go along with it”. Four separate victims – aged 61, 79, 83 and 88 – had been deceived into paying for unnecessary roof works, with one forking out nearly £10,000, with an extra £7,000 needed to repair the damage the defendants had done to her roof. Mr Burrows said the fraud was “sophisticated and required significant planning”, adding: “The offence was sustained over the course of two months. “There were four victims and they were targeted on the basis of vulnerability – their age.” Of the police pursuit and collision, he said: “The victim was a pedestrian, there were injuries to other victims and damage to other vehicles. “There were other driving offences committed at the same time – these are all factors that increase the seriousness of the offence.”

