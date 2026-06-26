The first snake was spotted at the club in Darlington after a 12-year-old girl's shot landed directly on the snake

The first snake was spotted at the club in Darlington after a 12-year-old girl's shot landed directly on the snake. Picture: Blackwell Grange Golf Club

By Georgia Bell

Two boa constrictors have been found in one week in a golf club in Darlington, with the first spotted during a children’s golf lesson after a 12-year-old girl’s shot landed on the snake.

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The lesson on June 13th had been led by Aaron Cox, who said he used his golf club to inch the snake away from the course before putting it in a box. He said he did the same when the second snake was spotted near the rough of the course on June 20th. Cox brought the snakes to a local reptile shop, but sadly, they both died due to being “riddled with disease”. The 40-year-old moved to the UK from Australia eight years ago and said he had been used to seeing snakes in his home country, and that it was not uncommon to spot adders around the course, but he had never seen such a large snake as a boa in this part of England. Read more: London commuters choose boats and bikes to avoid sweaty journeys amid heatwave Read more: Probe after 40 NHS staff accessed medical records of boy hurt in crocodile pit

The snakes were found on the Blackwell Grange Golf Club in Darlington. Picture: Google Maps

He told the Guardian: “I’ve been over here for what, six, seven summers, and not once has it ever happened. And now we’ve seen two in a week, and now there’s three more just down in North Yorkshire.” Boas, which are native to South America, can grow over three metres long. They are not, however, generally deemed dangerous to humans as they are non-venomous and seldom attack humans, generally preferring to target small prey. Boa constrictors can be popular pets and can live for over 30 years, but require lots of food and care, which can lead some owners to abandon them. Cox says that he thinks their former owner left them on the course “because they can’t look after them.” He told the paper it was likely that “the food bill started getting too big and they were unwell, so instead of probably taking them to the RSPCA or to a pet shop or to a vet, they’ve just dumped them and let them die”.

The snakes are not generally thought to be dangerous to humans and prefer small prey. Picture: Getty