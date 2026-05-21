Record levels of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including gonorrhoea and syphilis have been recorded in Europe.

Chlamydia remained the most common STI but cases had dropped 6% since 2015 to 213,443, the ECDC said.

Spain saw the highest recorded cases of confirmed gonorrhoea and syphilis of the countries surveyed, reaching 37,169 and 11,556.

Over the same period, syphilis cases more than doubled, hitting 45,557.

Both diseases hit their highest levels in more than 10 years in 2024, according to the most recent data held by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).106,331 cases of gonorrhoea were recorded, marking a 303% increase since 2015.

Bruno Ciancio, Head of Unit, Directly Transmitted and Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the ECDC, said: “Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise for 10 years and reached record high levels in 2024.

“Untreated, these infections can cause severe complications, such as chronic pain and infertility, and, in the case of syphilis, problems with the heart or nervous system”.

The increase in gonorrhoea cases in 2024 was the highest recorded since the ECDC began recording cases of sexually transmitted infections in 2009.

The infection is caused by the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium and can often be asymptomatic, particularly among women.

“While a proportion of these cases may be due to increased awareness and testing, high rates of gonorrhoea among women of reproductive age are of concern due to the potential risk of reproductive tract complications,” the ECDC added.

In the UK, sexual health clinics last summer began offering a free vaccine to patients at highest risk of gonorrhoeae including gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners and a bacterial STI in the previous 12 months.

The 4CMenB vaccine helps shield those most at risk of gonorrhoea — potentially averting up to 100,000 cases of the disease, while easing pressure on vital NHS service, the Health Department said.

It came as diagnoses of the STI in the UK reached their highest levels since records began. In 2023, a record 85,000 cases of the disease were reported in England — three times higher than in 2012.

Last year, Government health officials warned cases of a "particularly concerning" strain of the STI that was branded "super-gonorrhoea" due to its resistance to antibiotics were rising.

While most gonorrhoea infections can be treated effectively, certain strains pose significant treatment challenges due to antibiotic resistance.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Levels of STIs in this country remain a big threat to sexual wellbeing. These infections can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners – particularly if they are antibiotic resistant.

"If you’ve had condomless sex with new or casual partners – either in the UK or overseas - get tested for STIs and HIV at least yearly, even if you don’t have symptoms. Regular testing protects both you and those you're having sex with."