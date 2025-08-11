Goodnight, Oscar review: Sean Hayes hits the right notes
The American television star is the perfect lead actor for the Barbican production.
Listen to this article
Sean Hayes is the stand-out star of Goodnight, Oscar - a show which earned huge acclaim on Broadway.
It tells the story of once-famous comedian and pianist Oscar Levant, who we meet at a troubled time in his life.
He’s in a medical facility, but enabled by his wife, he sneaks out for a late-night television interview with his old friend Jack Paar.
Will he make it to air? Will he be able to play the piano? And will he survive until the end of the show? These are questions you genuinely worry about during the performance.
It’s a stressful watch at times - intentionally so. You feel the pressure of live television and the fragility of a man wrestling with his own mind.
But it’s also funny. The script is full of one-liners and sharp turns of phrase. It’s comedy with a shadow - the laughs hit, but they linger, pointing to the darker cost of fame.
I’m always impressed by the Barbican’s theatre - a glorious auditorium that feels built for productions like this. The staging is simple yet inventive. The show has space to breathe here, even if it sometimes plays a little safe in such a large venue.
Goodnight, Oscar rewards you with sharp humour and genuine heart, anchored by Sean Hayes’ quietly powerful performance that stays with you.
Goodnight, Oscar runs at the Barbican Theatre until 21st September.