The American television star is the perfect lead actor for the Barbican production.

Sean Hayes is the stand-out star of Goodnight, Oscar - a show which earned huge acclaim on Broadway.

It tells the story of once-famous comedian and pianist Oscar Levant, who we meet at a troubled time in his life.

He’s in a medical facility, but enabled by his wife, he sneaks out for a late-night television interview with his old friend Jack Paar.

Will he make it to air? Will he be able to play the piano? And will he survive until the end of the show? These are questions you genuinely worry about during the performance.