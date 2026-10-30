Google apologises after forest cleared for Finnish AI data centres - as residents report wolves entering local village
Antti Järvinen, Google’s country manager for Finland, issued the apology after the greenery was cleared near Muhos, but said the company had acted “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time”.
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Google has apologised for unauthorised forest clearings in Finland after 815 acres of forest were destroyed, resulting in wolves wandering into nearby villages.
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Antti Järvinen, Google’s country manager for Finland, issued the apology after the greenery was cleared near Muhos, but said the company had acted “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time”.
Earlier this month, the search giant was ordered by the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority to cease work on Muhos and a site near the village of Otanmäki.
Muhos and Otanmäki comprise part of Google’s €13bn AI infrastructure project, which has even prompted criticism from Donald Trump – who said the centres should be built in the US and urged the company to rethink the plans.
This marks the biggest ever project of its kind in the Nordic country.
The operation has been encouraged by the Finnish government, which faces deep spending cuts.
Read more: National outcry after Google illegally fells 250,000 trees for datacentre
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When the plans were announced last month, Finland’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, said attracting investment was a “top priority” and “the value of the data economy extends far beyond direct investment”.
He added that the Google deal would “deliver lasting benefits for both parties”.
One of the forest’s key inhabitants was its wolves, who now reportedly began wandering into local villages.
One local villager told the Guardian: “We had wolves coming into the village because all the wild animals moved out of the forest.”
The contentious issue is expected to become a key election issue when the country heads to the polls in April, amid rising concerns about the impact on nearby communities, energy prices, and environmental repercussions.
Google said it is working to protect water quality in Muhos, and that it intends to plant trees across 130 hectares there.
A spokesperson told the paper, “We have operated in Finland for 15 years and have always worked to meet or exceed zoning, environmental, health and safety requirements.
“After receiving the LVV letters on 6 October, we stopped preparatory works at Muhos and Kajaani [where the Otanmäki site is located] and have submitted a formal response to LVV confirming this.
“We will fully comply with LVV’s requests in this matter. We look forward to maintaining an active, open dialogue with all authorities to strengthen our partnership with Finland and local organisations.”
LBC has contacted Google for comment.