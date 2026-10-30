Google has apologised for unauthorised forest clearings in Finland after 815 acres of forest were destroyed, resulting in wolves wandering into nearby villages.

Antti Järvinen, Google’s country manager for Finland, issued the apology after the greenery was cleared near Muhos, but said the company had acted “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time”.

Earlier this month, the search giant was ordered by the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority to cease work on Muhos and a site near the village of Otanmäki.

Muhos and Otanmäki comprise part of Google’s €13bn AI infrastructure project, which has even prompted criticism from Donald Trump – who said the centres should be built in the US and urged the company to rethink the plans.

This marks the biggest ever project of its kind in the Nordic country.

The operation has been encouraged by the Finnish government, which faces deep spending cuts.

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