Google is facing backlash after several staff members resigned in protest over concerns the company’s AI systems will be used in military operations.

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Speaking to the media this week, she said that "realising my company is pushing more and more for AI systems in military operations makes me feel ashamed to work at Google".

“I no longer believe that our technology will have a net positive impact on society. I think there’s a fantasy world where AI can help decarbonize [sic] grids, cut waste, protect ecosystems, and benefit humanity,” she wrote in a letter to the firm, seen by The Intercept.

One ex-staff member, Sofia Liguori, who worked for Google’s DeepMind, said she could not go on working for a company whose tech “automatically makes it easier to escalate the brutality of war.”

Former employees have raised the alarm over the tech giant’s contracts with the US and Israeli militaries.

Andreas Kirsch, who has also quit the firm over similar concerns, wrote on X: “Staff are scared to speak out about AI safety and its uses in warfare because their employment contracts prohibit them from publicly criticising the company.”

It comes after several tech firms, including Google and OpenAI, signed deals with the Pentagon earlier this year to deploy AI across classified military environments.

It comes as US defence secretary Pete Hegseth presses on with plans to make the US an "AI-first warfighting force".

But the move has faced fierce opposition from researchers in the sector, with many others also quitting in protest.

In June, a Google director resigned due to the firm’s work with Hegseth’s department.

René Mayrhofer, a director for Android platform security, wrote in a farewell letter to colleagues that his decision to resign had become "unavoidable".

He wrote: "Google management has quietly abandoned the goals to become carbon-neutral because of the AI model energy usage.

"Worse, the current Google management is now signing deals with the US Ministry of War—where 'any lawful purpose' by the current US government has already been repeatedly demonstrated to be in violation of international laws."

Meanwhile, in May, workers at DeepMind called for union recognition over the use of their work by Israel and the US military in the hopes that this could stop their AI research being used by the two militaries.

Their demands included restoring an axed pledge not to make AI weapons or surveillance tools.

They also called for an independent ethics oversight body to be set up, and demanded the individual right to refuse taking part in projects they morally object to.

LBC has approached Google for comment.