Drivers are now able to see fuel prices on Google Maps in a move hailed by the Government as a “game-changer” amid rising petrol and diesel costs.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a litre of diesel had climbed to 200.11p, while the cost for petrol was 174.89p, the RAC said.

The move comes after the price of diesel hit a new high last Monday at 199.18p per litre, according to the RAC, passing the previous record set in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the department, households who own a car could save around £40 a year through greater transparency on fuel prices.

From Thursday, Google Maps in the UK will display the price of both fuels when a user searches for a nearby forecourt on the app, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

Minister for energy consumers Polly Billington said: “Tackling the affordability crisis is our first responsibility and for so many families and businesses, petrol and diesel are essential goods, not luxuries.

“Accessing the cheapest fuel should be simple, which is why it is a game-changer for near real-time fuel prices to be shown on Google Maps for the first time in the UK, helping drivers find the best deal and save money at the pump.”

It has been compulsory for petrol stations in the UK to report pump prices within 30 minutes of a change since February, with third-party fuel apps and websites able to access the information from the Government-run Fuel Finder database.

Sarah-Jayne Williams, director of global product partnerships for Geo at Google, said: “Navigating fuel rising costs shouldn’t add stress to everyday journeys.

“Integrating Fuel Finder data into Google Maps and Waze gives drivers visibility on nearby pump prices, helping drivers make intentional choices to help their budgets go further this winter.”

The cost of diesel has risen steadily over recent weeks because of the impact on global supplies from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and from renewed hostilities in the Middle East.

Russian exports of diesel have dropped sharply after many of the country’s oil refineries were targeted by Ukraine, with a key facility near Moscow damaged last month as part of a huge drone operation.

This has led to extra demand for fuel from other diesel-exporting countries, causing wholesale prices to rise.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war between the US and Iran is continuing to disrupt the global trade in refined oil and other petroleum materials, with Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz limiting the production and supply of fuel needed by consumers.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said the move was a “massive step forward”, meaning most drivers will have “easy access” to fuel prices.

“Hopefully, this high-level pump-price transparency will also encourage more competitive prices from retailers,” he said.

“More transparent prices should reduce the extent of rampant price-matching between fuel stations that is currently seen in many areas.

“Those competitive forecourts that break rank and offer lower fuel prices can be found if drivers look hard enough and will now stand out more.”