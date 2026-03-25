Tim Davie, who had been in the role since 2020, announced his resignation in November 2025, alongside the chief executive of BBC News Deborah Turness

By Rebecca Henrys

Former Google boss Matt Brittin is to replace Tim Davie as the director-general of the BBC, it has been announced.

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The 57-year-old is a former McKinsey consultant who spent almost two decades at Google, becoming the company’s president in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, until he announced his decision to leave last year. Mr Davie, who had been in the role since 2020, announced his resignation in November 2025, alongside the chief executive of BBC News Deborah Turness, amid controversy over a Panorama edit of a speech by Donald Trump. Mr Brittin, who will become the 18th director-general of the BBC, said: “Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world. "At its best, it shows us, and the world, who we are. It’s an extraordinary, uniquely British asset, with over 100 years of innovation in storytelling, technology and powering creativity. I’m honoured and excited to be asked to serve as director-general. Read more: 'Bailout for benefits street': Tories accuse Labour of abandoning working families over Iran war energy bill help Read more: US ‘negotiating with itself’, claims Iran after Trump 'proposes 15-point peace plan' “Working alongside so many talented journalists, creatives and technicians, across the country and around the world, I join with humility, to listen, to learn, to lead, and to serve the public, working hard to earn their trust every day. “This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity. The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future. I can’t wait to start this work.”

Former Google boss Matt Brittin is to replace Tim Davie (pictured) as the director-general of the BBC, it has been announced. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images