The companies, which also include TikTok, Pinterest, eBay and Esty, will be working with United for Wildlife to explore ways of eradicating online wildlife listings from their platforms

The Prince of Wales Visits The Apricot Centre. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Technology giants including Google, Meta and Amazon will publicly commit to end wildlife trafficking on their platforms at an event convened by the Prince of Wales.

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On Monday, William will attend a London forum bringing together some of the world’s largest businesses through the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, which aims to end the illegal wildlife trade. The companies, which also include TikTok, Pinterest, eBay and Esty, will be working with United for Wildlife to explore ways of eradicating online wildlife listings from their platforms, particularly with the help of AI. At the event, telecommunications company Vodafone, along with Vodacom and Safaricom, will commit to utilising AI to help fight against money laundering and monitor transactions in an effort to combat wildlife crime, while leading cryptocurrency companies will pledge to disrupt and track the financial flows behind the illegal wildlife trade. Read more: William called ‘best Papa’ as family mark his 44th birthday on Father’s Day Read more: King to become first head of state to reveal personal tax bill in bid to show transparency over royal finances

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images