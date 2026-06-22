Google, Meta and Amazon back Prince William's campaign to end wildlife trafficking
The companies, which also include TikTok, Pinterest, eBay and Esty, will be working with United for Wildlife to explore ways of eradicating online wildlife listings from their platforms
Technology giants including Google, Meta and Amazon will publicly commit to end wildlife trafficking on their platforms at an event convened by the Prince of Wales.
Listen to this article
On Monday, William will attend a London forum bringing together some of the world’s largest businesses through the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, which aims to end the illegal wildlife trade.
The companies, which also include TikTok, Pinterest, eBay and Esty, will be working with United for Wildlife to explore ways of eradicating online wildlife listings from their platforms, particularly with the help of AI.
At the event, telecommunications company Vodafone, along with Vodacom and Safaricom, will commit to utilising AI to help fight against money laundering and monitor transactions in an effort to combat wildlife crime, while leading cryptocurrency companies will pledge to disrupt and track the financial flows behind the illegal wildlife trade.
Read more: William called ‘best Papa’ as family mark his 44th birthday on Father’s Day
Read more: King to become first head of state to reveal personal tax bill in bid to show transparency over royal finances
Meanwhile, a new campaign led by British Airways and Heathrow aiming to help raise public awareness of wildlife trafficking at the airport will also be announced.
Speakers at the forum will include Lord William Hague, who is co-chair for United for Wildlife, and former United States vice president Al Gore as well as actors Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch who will join the Prince for a discussion on stage.
David Fein, co-chair of United for Wildlife, said: “Criminal networks are exploiting hyperconnected transport systems, digital marketplaces and financial flows at unprecedented scale and sophistication.
“What we see from the private sector today is a recognition that the illegal wildlife trade is both an environmental and a business issue.
“The past decade of innovation and action to combat it shows what’s possible when businesses, governments and conservation organisations work together with urgency and purpose.”
Tom Clements, executive director at the Royal Foundation, said: “As United for Wildlife enters its next decade, our focus is clear: to work with businesses and partners around the world to close the gaps criminals exploit, unlock new investment for nature, and support the people protecting wildlife every day.”
Monday’s event marks the start of London Climate Action Week which will also see William attending the Earthshot Prize impact assembly.
Founded by the Prince in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a global environmental competition which celebrates those finding solutions to “repair” the planet.