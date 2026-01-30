Google's new 'Project Genie' will allow users to explore interactive AI-generated worlds.

Google has launched Project Genie, an experimental prototype that allows users to create and explore a world generated by AI.

The online application simulates environmental dynamics and predicts how user actions affect the world in real time.

The new technology creates paths, in real time, that change the environment as users move and interact.

Users can enter whichever character and environment they want - and play.

Read More: AI has achieved consciousness, says 'Godfather' of tech as he warns of 'social consequences' in the future

Read More: Scotland ‘leading technological revolution’ with AI Growth Zone, Liz Kendall says