Google launches tech to create interactive AI-generated worlds
The online application simulates environmental dynamics and predicts how user actions affect the world in real time
Google's new 'Project Genie' will allow users to explore interactive AI-generated worlds.
Listen to this article
Google has launched Project Genie, an experimental prototype that allows users to create and explore a world generated by AI.
The online application simulates environmental dynamics and predicts how user actions affect the world in real time.
The new technology creates paths, in real time, that change the environment as users move and interact.
Users can enter whichever character and environment they want - and play.
Read More: AI has achieved consciousness, says 'Godfather' of tech as he warns of 'social consequences' in the future
Read More: Scotland ‘leading technological revolution’ with AI Growth Zone, Liz Kendall says
The app focuses on three core capabilities - world sketching, exploration and remixing.
However, the experimental prototype has its limitations.
Generation is restricted to 60 seconds, there may bey be potential deviations from prompts or real-world physics, and character controllability issues.
Project Genie is powered by Genie 3, Nano Banana Pro, and Gemini, and will be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US aged 18 and over.