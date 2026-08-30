Google said on Saturday that Americans would now see "Lake America" on their maps, while people in Canada will see "Lake Ontario"

The President posted a TikTok on Wednesday in which he can be seen brandishing a map of Lake Ontario. Picture: Google

By Issy Clarke

Google has begun updating its maps to show 'Lake America' instead of 'Lake Ontario' after Donald Trump announced the name change last week in a swipe at Canada.

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Google said on Saturday that Americans would now see "Lake America" on their maps, while people in Canada will see "Lake Ontario". Picture: Google

The President posted a TikTok on Wednesday in which he can be seen brandishing a map of Lake Ontario. He states: “We’re gonna make a little change; we’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario. “We’re gonna call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence.” Trump, 80, takes a sharpie and crosses out Lake Ontario, scrawling in its place: 'Lake America'. Canadian President Mark Carney rejected the name change, stating that things "things must be called by their name" and that the lake would be called Lake Ontario "today and forever".

Last Saturday, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, with Canada's Prime Minister retaliating in kind by imposing up to 50 per cent tariffs on US imports. Picture: Reuters