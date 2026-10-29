Shares in Google's parent company, Alphabet, have suffered their worst day ever on the US stock market as prices crashed by more than 12%. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Shares in Google's parent company, Alphabet, have suffered their worst day ever on the US stock market as prices crashed by more than 12%.

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It marks the biggest share-price drop in Alphabet's history, stripping $500bn (£375bn) from the company's value. Alphabet's dramatic losses represent the second-highest drop of any listed company in the US stock market's history, after Nvidia. The rout has come as investors punished the tech giant for burning through cash in a bid to further its goals for its AI models. Conversely, Microsoft shares remained stable after being the only tech giant to record a profit in the third quarter of 2026. Read More: Thousands of patients unable to access GPs online after collapse of tech firm Read More: Tech tycoons must not be allowed to ‘let rip’ with AI, minister warns

Microsoft was rewarded by investors for its modest cash burn and stable Q3 profits. Picture: UPI/Alamy

Investors have grown increasingly sceptical across the board of huge AI spending plans of the tech giants. All three major US equity indexes lost ground, with the tech-laden Nasdaq losing the most in the wake of Alphabet's disappointing quarterly results released late Wednesday. The Google parent's revenue miss was compounded by its accelerated AI-related cash burn and concern about the impact of the integration of AI into its search engine on advertising profits. Search revenue growth came in at 12%, missing market forecasts by almost three percentage points.

"A risk-off day like this, with small caps outperforming, is a good sign that thus far the market's interpretation of cracks in the AI story doesn't mean cracks in every corner of the market," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "There's plenty of other places to go with your money outside of the AI trade that have pretty decent prospects." Kathleen Brooks, research director at the investment firm XTB, added: "The big problem for investors when it comes to AI is the cost of the payoff. "Hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent by the hyperscalers to boost their AI capabilities, so investors want to know that it is worth it. "Google has now reported two quarters of negative cash flow, and this is unacceptable for investors."