The former prime minister wrote letters to six police forces indicating that civil servants should be questioned about Andrew's time as UK trade envoy.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for police to investigate whether Andrew used RAF funded bases. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Gordon Brown has reportedly called for a probe into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used taxpayer-funded jets and RAF bases to meet the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prime minister wrote letters to six police forces indicating that civil servants should be questioned about Andrew's time as UK trade envoy, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Andrew served as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, including nearly three years when Brown was prime minister. The former Labour leader also called for a full investigation into the trade envoy role, it is understood, including its cost to taxpayers and any evidence linking the former prince's government work to convicted paedophile Epstein. In a five-page letter, he claims Andrew may have been expensing journeys made to and from personal meetings with the disgraced financier. He also speculated that it was on those journeys that Andrew may have leaked confidential information - an allegation that prompted his arrest earlier this week.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested On auspicion of misconduct. Picture: Getty

Epstein, who was found in his New York cell in 2019, is believed to have landed at several UK airports including Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool Birmingham, Norfolk, Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton and Stansted on multiple trips to Britain. On one trip in December 2000, he and his lover Ghislaine Maxwell landed in Luton and boarded a transfer Gulfstream jet into RAF Marham the following day before driving 30 minutes to see Andrew at the Royal Sandringham Estate. Email and flight logs revealed by the US Justice Department show two additional passengers were aboard the RAF flight - with one referred to as an anonymous “female”. Brown has now called on police to examine whether Epstein was given access to RAF bases by Andrew after the American was convicted in 2008 for soliciting child prostitution. He claims Andrew's use of taxpayers' cash has even more serious implications about Andrew’s alleged misconduct following his arrest earlier this week. Brown added that it could indicate complicity from the British state regarding Epstein's offenses. A ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “It is standard practice for spare capacity at RAF airfields in the UK to be used for private or commercial aircraft, subject to regulatory requirements and fees which cover all costs.“ Such use is not automatic and will only be approved when there is no adverse impact to military aircraft and where approval would not interfere with the security or smooth running of the airfield.” Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty