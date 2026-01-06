Former international footballer Gordon McQueen told his family "heading a football for all those years probably hasn't helped" after he developed dementia, his daughter has told an inquest into his death.

On Tuesday, TV presenter Hayley McQueen was asked by her barrister Michael Rawlinson KC if her father had discussed whether anything in his past history was behind his dementia.

McQueen - who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds United during a 16-year career - died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

Ms McQueen told an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire: "He said 'heading a football for all those years probably hasn't helped'."

She said her dad was relatively injury-free during his career but did suffer some concussions, adding: "They would just head back out and play."

Ms McQueen said she also remembers at a young age how he would come home from training with Manchester United and lie down in a darkened room with a headache.

She described how her father was very healthy and active - both in sport and with his family - during his playing days and after he retired.

But she said the family began to notice changes in his personality after his 60th birthday.

Ms McQueen said her father had always been very sociable and outgoing, but became more withdrawn.

She said he did not feel "right in himself" and told his family: "There's something not right in my head."

She also described how he developed problems with swallowing and with his balance.

Ms McQueen explained that, even when his dementia developed further and he struggled with tasks like making a cup of tea, he could always remember names of people and details of football matches from his playing career, including scorelines and line-ups.

She explained how he was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

Ms McQueen said that although her father was a central defender, he was well known for scoring goals from set-pieces, usually with his head.

McQueen came to prominence in England following his move to Leeds from St Mirren in 1972, helping the Yorkshire club to league title success in 1973-74 and playing a key role in their run to the European Cup final in 1975.

He joined Leeds's arch-rivals Manchester United in 1978 and went on to win the FA Cup in 1983.

Injury robbed him of a World Cup appearance in 1978 after he had been included in Scotland's squad having made his senior debut in 1974 against Belgium.

After retiring as a player, McQueen had a brief spell as Airdrie manager and coach at former club St Mirren, and spent five years as coach at Middlesbrough under Bryan Robson until 2001.

He went on to become a pundit on Scottish TV and on Sky Sports.

The hearing heard how McQueen's family donated his brain, after his death, to Professor Willie Stewart - a consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, who has conducted extensive research into brain injury in footballers and rugby players.

Prof Stewart told the inquest how he found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) - a brain disorder linked to repeated head impacts - and vascular dementia.

He said there was no evidence of Alzheimer's nor Parkinson's.

Prof Stewart did not conduct the post-mortem examination but was told McQueen's cause of death was pneumonia, contributed to by a mixture of vascular dementia and CTE.

He said it would not be possible to say how much of McQueen's dementia symptoms were caused by the CTE or by the vascular dementia.

The professor was questioned about a range of studies, conducted by him and others, regarding the relationship between CTE and sports involving repeated head injuries.

He said the studies showed a clear and strong association between repeated head injuries, usually over a number of years, and neurodegenerative changes but the understanding of why this happens at a cellular level is still at an early stage.

Prof Stewart agreed with Mr Rawlinson, for the McQueen family, when he asked whether the CTE "more than minimally, negligibly or trivially" contributed to the death and that "heading the ball" contributed to the CTE.

The professor said the only evidence available was McQueen's "high exposure" to heading a football.

Coroner Jon Heath read out statements from McQueen's former colleagues Joe Jordan, Lou Macari, Bryan Robson, Eddie Gray and Gary Bailey.

All described daily training sessions at Leeds or Manchester United which included repeated heading of long balls.

They all explained how McQueen was totally committed to training, often staying later for extra practice on his heading.

Bailey said McQueen "probably headed the ball more than anybody else" and Robson said McQueen probably headed the ball 10 to 15 times in matches, but this was "far exceeded in training".

He said McQueen was "always at the forefront of heading sessions".

In another statement, Ian Maxwell, the chief executive of the Scottish FA, said McQueen scored four out of his five international goals with his head, adding that he was a "proud ambassador for Scottish football throughout his life".

Mr Heath adjourned the inquest for legal submissions to be made in writing, and said he will give his conclusions on January 26.