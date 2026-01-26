Heading a football "likely" contributed to the brain injury which was a factor in the death of former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen, a coroner has found.

He said: "It is likely that repetitive head impacts sustained by heading the ball while playing football contributed to the CTE."

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion on Monday, finding that McQueen died from pneumonia as a consequence of mixed vascular dementia and CTE.

That frailty was due to a combination of vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), coroner Jon Heath said.

The cause of death was pneumonia as he had become frail and bed-bound for months, the inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, heard earlier this month.

McQueen - who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds United during a 16-year career - died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

McQueen's TV presenter daughter Hayley McQueen was in court to hear the findings.

When giving evidence at his inquest earlier this month, she was asked by her barrister Michael Rawlinson KC if her father had discussed whether anything in his past history was behind his dementia.

Ms McQueen said: "He said 'heading a football for all those years probably hasn't helped'."

She said her dad was relatively injury-free during his career but did suffer some concussions, adding: "They would just head back out and play."

She also recalled how, when she was young, he would come home from training with Manchester United and lie down in a darkened room with a headache.

She described how her father was very healthy and active - both in sport and with his family - during his playing days and after he retired.

But she said the family began to notice changes in his personality after his 60th birthday.

Ms McQueen said her father had always been very sociable and outgoing, but became more withdrawn.

Ms McQueen said that although her father was a central defender, he was well known for scoring goals from set-pieces, usually with his head.

He came to prominence in England following his move to Leeds from St Mirren in 1972, helping the Yorkshire club to league title success in 1973-74 and playing a key role in their run to the European Cup final in 1975.

McQueen then joined Leeds's arch-rivals Manchester United in 1978 and went on to win the FA Cup in 1983.

Injury robbed him of a World Cup appearance in 1978 after he had been included in Scotland's squad having made his senior debut in 1974 against Belgium.

After retiring as a player, McQueen had a brief spell as Airdrie manager and coach at former club St Mirren, and spent five years as coach at Middlesbrough under Bryan Robson until 2001.

He went on to become a pundit on Scottish TV and on Sky Sports.

The inquest heard how McQueen's family donated his brain, after his death, to Professor Willie Stewart - a consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, who has conducted extensive research into brain injury in footballers and rugby players.

Prof Stewart told the inquest he found evidence of CTE - a brain disorder linked to repeated head impacts - and vascular dementia.

Prof Stewart agreed with Mr Rawlinson, for the McQueen family, when he asked whether the CTE "more than minimally, negligibly or trivially" contributed to the death and that "heading the ball" contributed to the CTE.

The professor said the only evidence available was McQueen's "high exposure" to heading a football.

Gordon McQueen's daughter Hayley said after the hearing: "It should have been a turning point many, many years ago when we learnt the same thing with Jeff Astle and not much has happened between that time and now.

"Hopefully, my dad's legacy will not just be what he gave football on the pitch but what we can learn from this and make sure that this really real, horrible problem isn't a problem for future generations.

"They need the help from the footballing authorities, but there also needs to be changes too - potential legislation and just education."

Sky Sports presenter Ms McQueen said: "He loved football, he absolutely loved everything about football.

"But, ultimately, it took him in the end.

"He went through an horrendous time towards the end of his life."

She said: "He was certain himself it was possibly from heading footballs. Now it's not just 'could it be this, could it be that'. We know it is.

"I think my dad's main message would be to warn others against the dangers of heading and protect future generations."