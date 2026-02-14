The celebrity chef is no stranger to family fallouts himself

Gordon Ramsay has become the latest celebrity to weigh in on the public fallout between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents Sir David and Victoria Beckham - urged him “remember where you came from”.

The celebrity chef told the Sun newspaper he "loves" the Beckhams' eldest son, whom he said has an "incredible" heart, but stressed that the 26-year-old needs to understand that one day he will not have his mother and father. The Ramsays and the Beckhams are family friends, with Sir David and Lady Beckham invited to Ramsay's daughter Holly's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in late December. Brooklyn announced in a bombshell social media post that he does not want to "reconcile" with his family, finally addressing speculation that there had been a split between the aspiring chef and his wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family.

In an explosive statement last month, Brooklyn accused his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press. He said Sir David and Lady Victoria tried “endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”. Brooklyn also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family. In an interview with the Sun, Ramsay said: “I love him (Brooklyn), his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it? I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind. “They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way. And I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do. “But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.” Ramsay said Sir David and Lady Beckham’s relationship with their son had been “solid”. “I’ve seen, Tana’s (Ramsay’s wife) seen, first hand just how good parents they are, and David as a dad is just incredible,” Ramsay said.

