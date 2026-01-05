Holly's sister Tilly - who was a maid of honour - has revealed details of the star-studded wedding which took placer amid reports of a family fallout in the Peaty family

A speech by Gordon Ramsay at the wedding of his daughter Holly and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty "made everybody cry", his youngest daughter Tilly has revealed.

Model Holly, 26, married the gold medal-winning athlete at Bath Abbey on December 27 amid reports of a family fallout in the Peaty family. Peaty's mother Caroline and father Mark missed the star-studded ceremony which was attended by celebrities including Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham.

Read More: Adam Peaty 'hypocritical' to change name, says ex Eiri Munro Read More: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly weds Olympian Adam Peaty amid family fall-out Tilly, 24, who was a maid of honour, told ITV's This Morning: "It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy. And yeah, it was a big day for all of us." Asked if she helped with her father's speech, she said: "Absolutely. Honestly, I think it was Christmas Eve. I was sat in his room for an hour as he was just reading through it. "It was just like going through everything, but no tweaks were needed. It was perfect. It made everybody cry." Celebrity chef Ramsay, 59, said: "I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment. That moment arrives and, yeah, you're just like a hot mess. "But the speech was perfect. It went well, and it was just... you've got to be warm, emotional, yeah, it's just a tough gig." After the ceremony, Holly changed into her mother's wedding gown from 1996 for the reception at Kin House and entered the dinner to Take A Chance On Me by Abba.

