The pair announced the arrival on Instagram

The pair announced the arrival on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have welcomed their first child together - a baby girl.

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The couple, who got married last December in a star-studded ceremony, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday. The pair shared two snaps: one of Holly holding the baby, and another of Adam cradling his daughter. Also sharing the name, the couple wrote: “Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World 25/11/2026. “You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful.” Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant empire boosted by ‘star performer’ 22 Bishopsgate Read more: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie issue rare joint statement as they settle $164m legal battle which sparked ten year feud

Peaty is already a father to son George, six, from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Pixie Lott and Team GB sprinter Keely Hodgkinson were among the first to offer their congratulations to the couple. Romeo Beckham, longtime childhood friend of the Ramsay children, also offered his well wishes, writing: "Congrats, love ya". The swimmer confirmed in June that the pair were looking forward to starting a family and that Ramsay, daughter of the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was due in December. The announcement came after he announced in May that he would now be competing under the name Ramsay-Peaty. This blending of surnames comes on the back of a feud between the Olympic swimmer and his own family.

Holly Ramsay arriving at her Wedding to Adam Peaty, Bath Abbey. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy