Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly welcomes first child with Olympian Adam Peaty
The pair announced the arrival on Instagram
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Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have welcomed their first child together - a baby girl.
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The couple, who got married last December in a star-studded ceremony, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.
The pair shared two snaps: one of Holly holding the baby, and another of Adam cradling his daughter.
Also sharing the name, the couple wrote: “Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World 25/11/2026.
“You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful.”
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Peaty is already a father to son George, six, from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Pixie Lott and Team GB sprinter Keely Hodgkinson were among the first to offer their congratulations to the couple.
Romeo Beckham, longtime childhood friend of the Ramsay children, also offered his well wishes, writing: "Congrats, love ya".
The swimmer confirmed in June that the pair were looking forward to starting a family and that Ramsay, daughter of the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was due in December.
The announcement came after he announced in May that he would now be competing under the name Ramsay-Peaty.
This blending of surnames comes on the back of a feud between the Olympic swimmer and his own family.
Peaty is not on speaking terms with his parents or extended family after a bitter feud that reportedly began in November when Holly didn't invite her future mother-in-law to her hen party in Oxfordshire.
Peaty's sister Bethany was the only family member to attend his 2025 wedding.
However, it was recently claimed that even that tie has been broken – with the pair no longer in contact.