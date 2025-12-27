Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has said he “couldn’t be a prouder dad”, on the day of his daughter Holly’s wedding to swimmer Adam Peaty.

Foliage has been placed outside Bath Abbey in preparation for the celebration, which is expected to see a number of celebrity guests and comes amid reports of family strife.

Ramsay, 59, said on Instagram: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Holly Ramsay, 25, announced their engagement on September 12, 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”