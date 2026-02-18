'The most important family is the one you create:' Gordon Ramsay takes swipe at Adam Peaty's family in Netflix film
The TV chef was filmed giving the speech at his daughter Holly's engagement party before her wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam
Gordon Ramsay took a subtle swipe at Adam Peaty's family during a speech at his daughter's engagement party, new footage has shown.
The celebrity chef was filmed talking about the "importance of family" in front of Caroline, the mother of his now son-in-law Adam.
The previously unseen footage formed part of new series of Being Gordon Ramsay, which was released by Netflix on Wednesday.
Gordon, 59, began his speech by saying: "I couldn't be happier to welcome Adam and George into the Ramsay family. Are you mad?
"Holly is everything you want in an amazing woman and if this is just a little insight into how cool your lives are going to be forward on behalf of Tana and I and the entire Ramsay family we wish you all the best and we couldn't be prouder."
Adam did not give mention to his own family, but paid tribute to his soon-to-be in-laws by saying: "I think when you are marrying someone you are also marrying into the family and for me Gordon is very fair, very respectful but also loves a good joke. We're very similar."
He added: "Obviously I knew I wanted to marry Hol, and I knew that because without getting emotional and I like to get emotional, Holly brings me a peace I've never had in all aspects of my life."
Adam, 31, tied the knot with Holly, 25, in December following a back-and-fourth feud between the Olympian and his parents, which led to them being uninvited from the ceremony.
Gordon was filmed saying: "The most important family is the one you create and she [Holly] comes from an incredible family so its now her time to create her own family.
"It is quite a moment."
Speaking of Adam, he added: "He's not walking around as an Olympic champion with his head up his a**e. He's my type of guy."
Caroline featured in the film watching on as Gordon made his speech inside the chef's Bread Street Kitchen restaurant. She was also seen embracing Holly in another scene.
It was later confirmed the 60-year-old would still feature in the new series despite requesting to be edited out from the final cut.
Despite Caroline being present for the engagement party, the bitter fallout is said to have been sparked after Holly didn't invite her to her hen party.
That sparked Caroline to send a message to Holly.
"I told her 'you know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life," she said.
The mother later admitted that "Adam didn't take kindly to me sending that message."
In an interview before the wedding, Caroline claimed her son was in "Gordon's clutches."
She said: "I can't help but feel like they are pulling him away from me. Their family is very insular."
The feud also saw Adam's brother James arrested in November after for sending threatening texts to the Olympian swimmer during his stag do.
The siblings' rift was allegedly borne out of comments Adam made in his book The Gladiator Mindset, in which he wrote about his brother "having demons" caused by being in with the wrong crowd.
Following the release of the programme, Caroline shared a new post about "children being loved without expectation."
She shared the social media post which read: "Parents often focus on growth, correction and outcomes.
"Grandparents focus on being. No grades, no pressure, no fixing. A study showed children with active grandparents show higher emotional security scores by age 10.'When a child is loved without expectation, self-worth becomes internal, not negotiated."