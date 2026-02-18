The TV chef was filmed giving the speech at his daughter Holly's engagement party before her wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam

The clip showed Gordon welcome Adam into his family. Picture: Netflix/Being Gordon Ramsay

By Alex Storey

Gordon Ramsay took a subtle swipe at Adam Peaty's family during a speech at his daughter's engagement party, new footage has shown.

Adam and Holly pictured. Picture: Netflix/Being Gordon Ramsay

"Holly is everything you want in an amazing woman and if this is just a little insight into how cool your lives are going to be forward on behalf of Tana and I and the entire Ramsay family we wish you all the best and we couldn't be prouder." Adam did not give mention to his own family, but paid tribute to his soon-to-be in-laws by saying: "I think when you are marrying someone you are also marrying into the family and for me Gordon is very fair, very respectful but also loves a good joke. We're very similar." He added: "Obviously I knew I wanted to marry Hol, and I knew that because without getting emotional and I like to get emotional, Holly brings me a peace I've never had in all aspects of my life." Adam, 31, tied the knot with Holly, 25, in December following a back-and-fourth feud between the Olympian and his parents, which led to them being uninvited from the ceremony. Gordon was filmed saying: "The most important family is the one you create and she [Holly] comes from an incredible family so its now her time to create her own family. "It is quite a moment."

Adam and Holly married in December. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of Adam, he added: "He's not walking around as an Olympic champion with his head up his a**e. He's my type of guy." Caroline featured in the film watching on as Gordon made his speech inside the chef's Bread Street Kitchen restaurant. She was also seen embracing Holly in another scene. It was later confirmed the 60-year-old would still feature in the new series despite requesting to be edited out from the final cut. Despite Caroline being present for the engagement party, the bitter fallout is said to have been sparked after Holly didn't invite her to her hen party. That sparked Caroline to send a message to Holly. "I told her 'you know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life," she said.

The Olympian's mum Caroline had been uninvited from attending the wedding. Picture: Social Media