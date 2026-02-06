'We've done nothing wrong,' says Gordon Ramsay as he breaks silence on fallout from daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty
The Olympic swimmer Peaty married Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey on December 27 following a bitter family fallout
Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tanya have spoken publicly for the first time since the fall-out from their daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty, insisting they have done "nothing wrong."
The Ramsays say they treated the family of their new son-in-law as "royalty," after his mother Caroline claimed her son Adam was in "Gordon's clutches."
Adam tied the knot with fiancée Holly at a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey in December, but removed members of his family from the guest list, including his parents and brother.
Speaking during his first interview since, celebrity chef Gordon, 59, told the Daily Mail: "It’s just upsetting."
"It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read. No rudeness, no ignorance, we welcomed them.
"We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously."
He continued: "It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that. There’s stuff they need to sort out as parents.
"That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful that we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together."
The bitter fallout is said to been sparked after Holly didn't invite Caroline to the hen party, which was attended by celebrities including Victoria Beckham.
But that led to Caroline's sister and Adam's aunt to hit out at Holly, by saying: "You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law."
Caroline also sent a message to Holly in which she said: "I told her 'you know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life."
But Caroline admitted that "Adam didn't take kindly to me sending that message."
The feud also saw Adam's brother James arrested in November after for sending threatening texts to the Olympian swimmer during his stag do.
The siblings' rift allegedly was born out of comments Adam made in his book The Gladiator Mindset, in which he wrote about his brother "having demons" caused by being in with the wrong crowd.
Speaking in the interview, Tana added: "We’ve had fallouts within my family, there are no winners.
"I’m so grateful we got through mine and have happy relationships again.
"You don’t have to be best friends, but be civil. You can’t be happy when there’s a fallout going on. It’s really negative, and no one wants that."
Reflecting on his emotions at the wedding, Gordon joked: "I was crying because I realised how expensive the dress was there.
"That is when it suddenly hit me. It was quite an emotional moment."
He added: "We have six kids - three girls, three boys. Her mother Tana is amazing.
"But seeing your daughter there for the first time when you come down (the stairs of the venue) and you just see this little girl just transforms into this amazing lady. It just gets you."