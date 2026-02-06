The Olympic swimmer Peaty married Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey on December 27 following a bitter family fallout

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arriving for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tanya have spoken publicly for the first time since the fall-out from their daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty, insisting they have done "nothing wrong."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Holly and Adam. Picture: Alamy

"It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read. No rudeness, no ignorance, we welcomed them. "We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously." He continued: "It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that. There’s stuff they need to sort out as parents. "That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful that we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together." The bitter fallout is said to been sparked after Holly didn't invite Caroline to the hen party, which was attended by celebrities including Victoria Beckham.

Large Crowds gather to see Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsey leave Bath Abbey after their wedding. Picture: Alamy

But that led to Caroline's sister and Adam's aunt to hit out at Holly, by saying: "You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law." Caroline also sent a message to Holly in which she said: "I told her 'you know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life." But Caroline admitted that "Adam didn't take kindly to me sending that message." The feud also saw Adam's brother James arrested in November after for sending threatening texts to the Olympian swimmer during his stag do. The siblings' rift allegedly was born out of comments Adam made in his book The Gladiator Mindset, in which he wrote about his brother "having demons" caused by being in with the wrong crowd.

The Olympian's mum Caroline has been banned from attending Adam's wedding to Holly as a result of the fallout. Picture: Social Media