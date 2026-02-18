Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has said he never wanted to "burden his children with his own ambition".

Being Gordon Ramsay follows the restaurateur, as he works towards opening five restaurants in one of London's tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate - his biggest culinary ventures to date.

The 59-year-old, who shows a different side to himself in the new Netflix documentary series Being Gordon Ramsay, shares six children with his wife Tana Ramsay - Megan, 27, Holly, 26, Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six and Jesse, two.

Over a six-month window, Ramsay opens the doors to his home and businesses as the project begins to take shape.

As the official launch approaches, we see Ramsay attempt to balance the challenges that come with being a husband and father.

Ramsay opened up about what it is like seeing his daughter Tilly also pursue a career as a chef, and why he has never employed his children at one of his many restaurants.

He said: "I know what it's like when kids have been forced to do things in their father's or mother's footsteps, and it's not what they want to do. You're depriving them of becoming individuals.

"I never wanted to burden Jack, for example. Imagine him walking into a kitchen and having people think, 'that's Gordon Ramsay's son'. And sadly, he looks just like me. It's why I don't employ the kids. I made that clear even when they were teenagers.

"If my children want to cook, they have to step up to the plate, go and learn, and Tilly has done just that.

"I did get upset that she was trained by somebody else, though. I thought that was the bit I could help her with. It was a punch in the gut, but I respect it so much because she's her own woman. Twenty-four, driven, hungry, and really wants to master her craft."

Ramsay added: "Over the years, I've seen so many incredible women and men who have been deprived of cooking because their fathers, who are top-class lawyers, doctors, and accountants, have believed it's derogatory. So I never wanted to burden my children with my ambition. I think that's really important.

"And secondly, creating independent, dependable adults was the most important thing for Tana and me. We want our children to find their path, find their passion, and forget about money. A career is important, and changing careers - there's nothing wrong with that, too.

"So far, we have an amazing police officer, and she is incredible. We have a Royal Marine Commando, and Polly's got her fashion, Tilly is now cooking. Oscar wants to be a bin man, and Jesse just wants to eat fig rolls all day long.

"I want them to grow up with normality, without thinking that at any moment they're going to get spoiled. I think you need to work to be spoiled, not to get spoiled without working for it."

But when Ramsay thinks about the current climate of the hospitality industry, he hopes more young people will still consider it as a career path.

He said: "Cooking can be one of the most exciting jobs on the planet. You just have to master your craft, like anything - journalism, medicine, law - food is exactly the same.

"It's just that there are so many deprived entrants into the industry because of the lack of opportunities, because you haven't got A-Levels, and didn't go to university. We need to change that environment, because it's one of the most expressive, emotional things you can ever do."

Being Gordon Ramsay will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday.