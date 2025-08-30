TV chef Gordon Ramsay has said he has undergone treatment to remove skin cancer, thanking “incredible” health workers for their efforts.

Ramsay, 58, said he had basal cell carcinoma, a non-melanoma form of skin cancer, removed, in a post on Instagram.

The Hell's Kitchen star said: "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you.

"Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it's not a face lift. I'd need a refund."

Ramsay received messages of support from famous friends including TV judge Robert Rinder, who posted a heart emoji.

