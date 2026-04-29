Gorka Marquez quits Strictly Come Dancing after 10 years
Marquez met his partner, influencer and presenter Gemma Atkinson, on the show in 2017
Gorka Marquez has announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 10 years, saying it is time to “hang up my dance shoes”.
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The 35-year-old dancer, who joined the BBC series in 2016, said the decision was his own after reports of a wider cast overhaul.
In a statement posted on Tuesday, Marquez said: “I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.”
He added: “Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity — over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.”
Marquez also hinted he may one day return in a different role, saying he hopes to “hold up a few paddles and give out some tens along the way”.
The Spaniard had already stepped back as a full-time professional last year because of scheduling clashes with Bailando con las Estrellas, Spain’s version of Strictly, where he serves as a judge.
He is expected to continue in that role later this year.
Strictly’s official Instagram account said Marquez had been a “hugely popular” member of the professional line-up and praised his “passion, charisma and exceptional” talent.
Marquez met his partner, presenter and influencer Gemma Atkinson, on the show in 2017. The couple have two children together.
Reacting to the news, Atkinson wrote on Instagram: “Thank goodness you were on the show in 2017! Exciting times ahead.”