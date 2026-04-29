Gorka Marquez has announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 10 years, saying it is time to “hang up my dance shoes”.

The 35-year-old dancer, who joined the BBC series in 2016, said the decision was his own after reports of a wider cast overhaul.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, Marquez said: “I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.”

He added: “Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity — over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.”

Marquez also hinted he may one day return in a different role, saying he hopes to “hold up a few paddles and give out some tens along the way”.